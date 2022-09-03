Lizzie Cundy steps out in flamboyant style with pal Bruno Tonioli

<!–

Lizzie Cundy and Bruno Tonioli stepped out in sensational style as they attended Keith Allen’s new West End show in London on Friday night.

The two friends were spotted jumping out of taxis and indulging in a glass of champagne as they arrived at the performance of Rehab The Musical.

TV personality Lizzie, 53, dressed to impress in a glamorous black and white dress with scalloped details paired with towering stilettos.

Friends: Lizzie Cundy and Bruno Tonioli stepped out in sensational style as they attended Keith Allen’s new West End show in London on Friday night

Meanwhile, Bruno, 66, lived up to his reputation of dazzling while wearing an open navy long-sleeved floral-patterned shirt in a lighter blue color.

Bruno paired the striking shirt with tight black pants and a simple belt with silver buckle.

He recently dropped his dark hair for a bleached look and finished his ensemble with aviator shades.

Stylist Friends: Bruno, 66, lived up to his reputation for dazzling as he wore an open navy long-sleeved floral-patterned shirt in a lighter blue color (pictured with a friend on the right)

The pair were seen waiting with friends enjoying a glass of bubbly before the show kicked off and posing for photographers.

Lizzie raised eyebrows this week when she revealed she feels like a ‘new woman’ after undergoing a vaginal tightening procedure at a top London clinic.

The television personality even admitted that after the tune-up, she is now having the best sex of her life.

Speak with Closer She said, ‘I feel like a new woman with my super vagina! It’s so tight, it squeaks when I walk – I can barely sit down.’

The non-invasive procedure uses lasers to help increase collagen in the vaginal walls, which will then tighten and improve sensation during sex.

She went on to say, “I’ve always felt young for my age and now I have a vagina that suits me,” Lizzie said. “I only date younger men and they get together for a date.

‘I’m going to treat my vagina like a temple now… worship away, guys! I saw someone recently and I’m sure they can feel the difference. I’m having the best sex of my life.’