Lizzie Cundy steps out in Chanel-inspired bouclé as she arrives at The Jeremy Vine Show

Lizzie Cundy makes a leggy appearance looking chic in a white bouclé after she caught flak for a controversial appearance on ITV’s Lorraine.

The former WAG, 54, stepped out in a dazzling Chanel-inspired white outfit after appearing on the Jeremy Vine Show on Friday.

It comes after she compared Rebekah Vardy’s interview over the Wagatha Christie trial to Prince Andrew’s famous Newsnight interview – which ended his royal career.

WAG: Lizzie Cundy, 54, steeped out to appear on the Jeremy Vine Show after controversial comments she made about the Wagatha Christie trial on television in the last year

All legs: Lizzie made a leggy appearance looking chic in a white skirt following her controversial appearance on the Jeremy Vine Show

Her jacket was paired with a stunning cropped white skirt and top and accentuated with cream heels and oversized sunglasses to complete the elegant ensemble.

Footballer Jason Cundy’s ex-wife smiled for the cameras at the central London studios as she joined guests including journalist Benjamin Butterworth.

Lizzie could be seen fixing her heels with a flourish as she struck a series of poses and flashed a broad smile.

Lizzie recently controversially compared Rebekah Vardy’s new interview to Prince Andrew’s car crash Newsnight appearance as she discussed the fallout from the Wagatha Christie trial.

Sort it out: Lizzie could be seen fixing her heels with a flourish as she posed for the cameras outside the central London studio

Rebekah, 40, recently gave her first interview since losing her £3million libel case against rival WAG Coleen Rooney, 36, with the TV personality becoming emotional as she claims she was ‘let down’ by the justice system.

And addressing Rebekah’s TV appearance during Thursday’s Lorraine, Lizzie, 54, branded the interview a ‘mistake’, before slamming the mother-of-five for not ‘apologising’ for her alleged wrongdoings.

When asked by stand-in host Ranvir Singh if Rebekah’s TalkTV interview was a ‘mistake’, Lizzie responded ‘without a doubt’ before comparing it to the Duke of York’s now infamous interview with Emily Maitlis in 2019.

Having her say: Lizzie Cundy has compared Rebekah Vardy’s new interview to Prince Andrew’s car crash Newsnight appearance as she discussed the fallout from the Wagatha Christie trial

During the sit down with the presenter (widely considered one of the most disastrous interviews in royal history), Prince Andrew denied he had sex with Virginia Giuffre, who said she was trafficked by Jeffery Epstein on three separate occasions, including when she was 17 – still a minor under US law.

He also dismissed one of the American’s claims – that he was sweating heavily as they danced at London nightclub Tramp – as factually wrong because he had a medical condition at the time which meant he did not sweat.

Lizzie explained: ‘This is like the Prince Andrew interview. Different charges, obviously, but no one is believing.’

Speaking out: Rebekah, 40, recently gave her first interview since losing her £3million libel case against rival WAG Coleen Rooney, 36, with the TV personality becoming emotional as she claims she was ‘let down’ by the justice system

Disaster: When asked by stand-in host Ranvir Singh if Rebekah’s TalkTV interview was a ‘mistake’, Lizzie responded ‘without a doubt’ before comparing it to the Duke of York’s now infamous interview with Emily Maitlisin 2019

Giving her advice to Rebekah, Lizzie went on: ‘If I were Rebekah, I would have gone away, reflected, maybe apologised. There’s one thing I did notice – there was no apology.’

She continued: ‘The judge has given a verdict. It’s not like being in a player’s bar lounge where there’s gossip.

‘For court, you need your facts, you need your evidence and sadly for Rebekah there wasn’t any.’

During the Lorraine interview, Lizzie insisted that she attempted to stop the Wagatha Christie trial from going ahead for the sake of her pal Coleen.

She said: ‘It didn’t have to happen. I don’t think it should have ever got to court and she’s the one that forced it. She wanted her day here and it’s caused so much stress, so much upset.

‘I said countless times to Coleen, I would negotiate. I said sort it out over a prosecco and a bowl of nuts. Don’t go to court. It’s so stressful.

‘If she hadn’t taken it to court, we wouldn’t be talking about it today.’

Rebekah recently told how she would take Coleen for a ‘Caffe Nero’ to discuss what happened should she bump into her in the street.

Drama: During the Lorraine interview, Lizzie insisted that she attempted to stop the Wagatha Christie trial from going ahead for the sake of her pal Coleen

Thoughts: It didn’t have to happen. I don’t think it should have ever got to court and she’s the one that forced it. She wanted her day here and it’s caused so much stress, so much upset’

And giving her opinion on whether Coleen would want to talk things through with her WAG rival, Lizzie said her friend – whom she spoke to after the trial result on Friday – just wants to put the whole debacle behind her.

She added: ‘She’s had a tough time and I think just wants to move on from it.’

Looking to the future, Lizzie said of Rebekah: ‘As a PR person, I would say to Rebekah: reinvent yourself, do something for waterproof phones or waterproof mascara – she cried a lot in court. Don’t go back to this, this is over. Try and move on.’

Rebekah spoke about losing her libel case to Coleen in an extraordinary interview broadcast on TalkTV after being accused of leaking stories about her to the press.

Emotional: Rebekah spoke about losing her libel case to Coleen in an extraordinary interview broadcast on TalkTV after being accused of leaking stories about her to the press

She said that she withdrew from the public gaze due to the stress she felt when being abused both in the street and online, and that she felt the High Court judge, Mrs Justice Steyn, did not understand the libel case

She spoke extensively about the impact that the trial, and the lead-up to it, had on her family.

The mother-of-five was pregnant with her youngest daughter when Mrs Rooney first accused her of leaking stories about to The Sun in her famous ‘Wagatha’ post on social media ending ‘It’s……….Rebekah Vardy’s account’.

Speaking to Kate McCann, Mrs Vardy said she felt as though she ‘didn’t even want to be here anymore’, and isolated herself from the public.

Tough time: She said that she withdrew from the public gaze due to the stress she felt when being abused both in the street and online, and that she felt the High Court judge, Mrs Justice Steyn, did not understand the libel case