Lizzie Cundy steps out in a plunging sheer dress to enjoy a day of aesthetic treatments

Lizzie Cundy looked stunning as she headed out on Thursday for a day of aesthetic treatments in London.

The media personality, 53, wore a blue sheer maxi dress with a plunging neckline, ribbed glitter design and tie belt.

But when she returned to her car after the pampering day, she was met with a parking ticket on the windshield of her white Mercedes.

The beauty paired her ensemble with red open-toed heels and a taupe Chanel lined handbag.

Lizzie’s honeyed dark brown locks were pulled away from her face, with two locks down to frame her face.

She opted for a pink makeup palette and protected her eyes with oversized sunglasses for a day out.

On her way to Vie Aesthetics on Harley Street, the presenter was caught receiving a supplement of treatments while back inside.

But when she returned later, she was unhappily surprised: she saw a ticket on the windshield of her white Mercedes.

Lizzie managed to see the humorous side of things and giggled as she took the ticket out of her car.

It comes after the presenter revealed she was determined to see Matt Goss win the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing series.

The dance show returns to the screens on September 17, featuring a slew of new celebrities, including singer Matt, actress Kym Marsh and host Kaye Adams.

Lizzie took to Instagram to share a selfie with the Bros star and wrote ‘My winner for Strictly. My beautiful buddy @mattgoss’.

Fine: But when she returned later, she was unhappily surprised – she saw a ticket on the windshield of her white Mercedes