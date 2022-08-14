WhatsNew2Day
Lizzie Cundy spotted leaving Talk TV studios in a glamorous white cape and busty top

Entertainment
By Merry

1660097017 991 Kate Middleton writes to a six year old girl who invited Prince

Lizzie Cundy was spotted leaving the Talk TV studios Saturday night after an on-air disagreement with Precious Muir over the morality of threesomes.

The former WAG, 54, clashed with her counterpart on The Debate over the question and even got into a discussion about circumcision during the chat.

After the show, Lizzie saw a busty display in a tight white top and high-waisted shorts.

She put on the glamorous display as she left before jumping into a white convertible and driving off.

She paired the ensemble with a pair of pointed white heels.

Matching the look was a gorgeous frayed white cape and a cream quilted clutch.

Ashley Graham flashes her tummy in a purple bikini

The Debate isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Cundy has made headlines with a televised appearance.

She was heavily criticized when she compared Rebekah Vardy’s interview about the Wagatha Christie trial to Prince Andrew’s famous Newsnight interview – which ended his royal career.

Rebekah, 40, recently gave her first interview since losing her £3million libel suit against rival WAG Coleen Rooney, 36, with the TV personality becoming emotional as she claimed she had been ‘abandoned’ by the justice system.

And when addressing Rebekah’s TV appearance on Thursday’s Lorraine, Lizzie, 54, labeled the interview a “mistake,” before criticizing the mother of five for not “apologizing” for her alleged wrongdoings.

When asked by stand-in host Ranvir Singh whether Rebekah’s TalkTV interview was a “mistake,” Lizzie replied “without a doubt” before comparing it to the Duke of York’s now infamous 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis.

Lizzie explained: “This is like the Prince Andrew interview. Various accusations of course, but nobody believes it.’

Lizzie gave her advice to Rebekah and continued, “If I was Rebekah, I would have left, thinking, maybe apologizing. There’s one thing I did notice: there was no apology.’

She continued: “The judge has issued a verdict. It’s not like sitting in a player’s lounge where gossip is done.

“In court you need your facts, you need your evidence and unfortunately for Rebekah there were none.”

