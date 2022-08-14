Lizzie Cundy spotted leaving Talk TV studios in a glamorous white cape and busty top

<!–

Lizzie Cundy was spotted leaving the Talk TV studios Saturday night after an on-air disagreement with Precious Muir over the morality of threesomes.

The former WAG, 54, clashed with her counterpart on The Debate over the question and even got into a discussion about circumcision during the chat.

After the show, Lizzie saw a busty display in a tight white top and high-waisted shorts.

She put on the glamorous display as she left before jumping into a white convertible and driving off.

She paired the ensemble with a pair of pointed white heels.

Matching the look was a gorgeous frayed white cape and a cream quilted clutch.

Clash: The Former WAG, 54, Clashed With Precious Muir Over Threesomes On The Debate

The Debate isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Cundy has made headlines with a televised appearance.

She was heavily criticized when she compared Rebekah Vardy’s interview about the Wagatha Christie trial to Prince Andrew’s famous Newsnight interview – which ended his royal career.

Rebekah, 40, recently gave her first interview since losing her £3million libel suit against rival WAG Coleen Rooney, 36, with the TV personality becoming emotional as she claimed she had been ‘abandoned’ by the justice system.

Speed ​​away: Cundy sped away in a white convertible after the rowdy appearance

And when addressing Rebekah’s TV appearance on Thursday’s Lorraine, Lizzie, 54, labeled the interview a “mistake,” before criticizing the mother of five for not “apologizing” for her alleged wrongdoings.

When asked by stand-in host Ranvir Singh whether Rebekah’s TalkTV interview was a “mistake,” Lizzie replied “without a doubt” before comparing it to the Duke of York’s now infamous 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis.

Lizzie explained: “This is like the Prince Andrew interview. Various accusations of course, but nobody believes it.’

Lizzie gave her advice to Rebekah and continued, “If I was Rebekah, I would have left, thinking, maybe apologizing. There’s one thing I did notice: there was no apology.’

She continued: “The judge has issued a verdict. It’s not like sitting in a player’s lounge where gossip is done.

“In court you need your facts, you need your evidence and unfortunately for Rebekah there were none.”