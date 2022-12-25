Lizzie Cundy puts on leggy clothes in a form-fitting red dress while filming a quiz show on TalkTV

She always turns heads with her bold sense of style.

And Lizzie Cundy got into the festive spirit when she filmed TalkTV’s quiz show That Was The Woke That Was on Christmas Day.

The media personality, 54, showed off her stunning figure as she donned a bright red long-sleeved dress.

The former WAG put on a leggy display in the farmhouse with a high leg split, while bulking up her body with calculator boots.

Lizzie also wore a Santa hat and allowed her brunette locks to fall loosely over her shoulders as she posed for the camera.

The star looked cheerful as she posed alongside her fellow contributors for the Christmas Day broadcast.

It comes after the former WAG hit back at Ulrika Jonsson’s claims that she blamed her for Sven-Goran Eriksson’s affair while he was dating Nancy Dell’Olio.

The socialite appeared in a documentary about football manager Sven’s affair with Ulrika, 55, which was revealed in 2002, while he was dating Italian lawyer Nancy Dell’Olio, 61.

Ulrika then hit back on the Channel 5 show, called Scandal: When Sven Scored with Ulrika, accusing Lizzie of ‘blaming’ her for Sven having an affair, saying it was ‘pathetic sexism’.

But in response, Lizzie has insisted she didn’t blame Ulrika for the affair ‘a little bit’ in her comments, describing herself as a ‘girly girl’ and saying it was Sven, 74, who was wrong because he was the one was in a relationship.

The TV personality candidly admitted that she knows what it’s like to be cheated on, but said she wouldn’t want to “pin” the women involved against each other, criticizing Sven’s “bad behaviour” instead.

She told MailOnline: ‘I didn’t blame Ulrika for the affair at all. Sven was the one in the relationship, not Ulrika. I’ve been in Ulrika’s shoes where someone had an affair with me.”

Lizzie continued to insist that she had been very “complimentary” to Ulrika in the documentary when she hit back at the TV presenter’s claims that she had “blamed” her.

“I thought I was very supportive of Ulrika and I’m all for women. I’m a girly girl and I’ve had guys cheat on me too and I know what it’s like on the other side,” she added.

She continued, “I blamed the guy and I blamed Sven, I’m really a girly girl, anyone who knows me knows that, I’ve had it when men haven’t treated me right.

“I think it’s unfair of Ulrika to say that because it wasn’t the case at all when she looked at it. What I was talking about was Sven’s bad, bad behavior and I was very supportive of her. But I could understand why he fell for her.’

Lizzie and her ex-husband, former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur footballer Jason Cundy went their separate ways after 16 years of marriage in 2010, with whom she has two sons.

Their marriage came to an end amid claims that he had cheated on her with opera singer Hannah Pedley. The couple are now married and share a son.

Lizzie’s latest comments came in response to Ulrika’s criticism of her comments on the Channel 5 program entitled Scandal: When Sven Scored with Ulrika.