Lizzie Cundy puts on a leggy display in pink tartan skirt as she steps out with a friend for lunch 

Lizzie Cundy showed off her fun sense of style on Friday in a Chanel pink inspired ensemble.

The media personality, 53, showed off her incredible legs in a pink bouclé skirt and matching cropped jacket as she grabbed a bite to eat at the Ivy Kensington.

The former WAG was greeted by a friend when she arrived and the pair noticed they were both wearing the same heels.

Stunning: Lizzie Cundy showed off her incredible legs in a pink bouclé skirt and matching cropped jacket as she stepped out to the Ivy Kensington on Friday

Lizzie wore white platform heels with colorful petal designs and a quirky red cherry on the toes.

Beneath her gorgeous blazer jacket, the beauty showed off her tight midriff in a pink ruffled crop top.

Lizzie wore stylish sunglasses and her blonde locks fell loose in a center part.

The star’s girlfriend looked chic in white high-waisted pants that she paired with a white crop top.

Looks good! The media personality, 53, showed off her incredible legs in a pink bouclé skirt and matching cropped jacket as she grabbed a bite at the Ivy Kensington

Matching: The former WAG was greeted by a friend when she arrived and the pair noticed they were wearing the same heels

Working on it! She paired the sizzling look with white platform heels with colorful petals and a quirky red cherry on the toes.

The beauty completed her gorgeous ensemble with the same stiletto heels as Lizzie.

The outing comes after Lizzie recently spoke about the Wagatha Christie case on several TV shows.

Rebekah Vardy, 40, recently gave her first interview since losing her £3million libel suit against rival WAG Coleen Rooney, 36, with the TV personality becoming emotional as she claimed she was ‘abandoned’ by the justice system .

Catching up: Beneath her gorgeous blazer jacket, the beauty showed a flash of her tight midriff in a pink ruffled crop top for al fresco dining

Stunning: Lizzie wore stylish sunglasses and her blonde locks fell loose in a center part

Beautiful: Lizzie’s girlfriend looked chic in white high-waisted pants that she paired with a white cropped top

And while addressing Rebekah’s TV appearance on Thursday’s Lorraine, Lizzie labeled the interview a “mistake,” before butchering the mother of five for not “apologizing” for her alleged wrongdoing.

When asked by stand-in host Ranvir Singh whether Rebekah’s TalkTV interview was a “mistake,” Lizzie replied “without a doubt” before comparing it to the Duke of York’s now infamous 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis.

Lizzie explained: “This is like the Prince Andrew interview. Various accusations of course, but nobody believes it.’

Quirky style! The beauty completed her gorgeous ensemble with the same stiletto heels as Lizzie

Cute! The pair admired their quirky heels as they sat outside the Ivy for their lunch date

Pink: Lizzie looked quintessentially glamorous in gorgeous makeup with a slick pink lipstick to match her ensemble

Lizzie gave her advice to Rebekah, saying, “If I was Rebekah, I would have left, thinking, maybe apologizing. There is one thing I did notice: there was no apology.’

She continued: “The judge has issued a verdict. It’s not like sitting in a player’s lounge where gossip is done.

“In court you need your facts, you need your evidence and unfortunately for Rebekah there were none.”

Ladies having lunch: the couple giggled as they caught up over coffee and a glass of champagne outside the Ivy restaurant