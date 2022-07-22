Lizzie Cundy puts on a leggy display in a white mini dress as she leaves the Jeremy Vine Show

Lizzie Cundy put on another leggy show on Friday as she left the ITN studios in London.

The media personality, 53, showed off her incredible legs in a white mini dress after her appearance on the Jeremy Vine show.

The former WAG paired the elegant look with a pink blazer and matching fuzzy heels as she dressed to impress while trying out the latest outlandish coffee and mayonnaise trend.

‘I’m enjoy it!’: Lizzie Cundy tried the coffee mixed with MAYONNAISE trend at the Jeremy Vine show in London on Friday

Stunner: Lizzie put on a leggy show on Friday in her white mini dress worn with Barbie accessories as she left the studios

American football star Will Levis has gone viral after revealing his grim guilty pleasure with which he drinks his coffee.

The Kentucky Wildcats quarterback admitted to adding mayonnaise to his hot drink.

Brave guest Lizzie and her fellow panellists all sampled the unlikely cocktail, with the brunette beauty surprisingly impressed with the mixture.

As the rest of the panel hit the drink in disgust, team player Lizzie sipped the drink, nodding, saying, “I enjoy it, I like it,” adding, “It takes the bitterness out of the coffee.”

Getting out: The former WAG looked cheerful as she hailed a taxi home after her TV appearance

Leggy: The former WAG paired the elegant look with a pink blazer and matching fuzzy heels as she dressed to impress

Slugging it: Lizzie didn’t seem too impressed with the taste of her drink, while her fellow panelists were less than impressed

Bitter: Many of the quarterbacks fans were turned down when he shared his guilt on mayonnaise and coffee

It was the popular presenter’s second TV appearance of the week.

On Monday, Lizzie proved to be an excellent sport when she stripped down to a red bathing suit and matching killer heels on This Morning.

The radio host had a big smile on her face as she tried out solar-powered outdoor showers on the UK’s hottest day of the year yet.

Lizzie, who was formerly married to soccer player Jason Cundy, went out wearing a sheer sarong over her sassy-design swimsuit.

Wet ‘n’ wild: On Monday, Lizzie proved to be an excellent sport when she stripped down to a red bathing suit and matching killer heels on This Morning

She seemed confident and made everyone around her laugh as she stepped into a wading pool where water was dripping down her.

She described the shower as ‘heaven’ when the temperature reached 33 degrees, which will rise to around 40 degrees later, she seemed to be having a great time.

At the end of the segment, she knocked off one of her heels to reveal that they were, in fact, full of water.