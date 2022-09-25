Lizzie Cundy puts on a glamorous display in a dazzling black dress as she exits the Talk TV studios

Lizzie Cundy looked glamorous as she left the Talk TV studios in London on Saturday.

The former WAG, 54, put on a very leggy display in a dazzling black dress with a daring thigh-high split.

She increased her height in a pair of heeled boots, while accessorizing with gold jewelry.

The broadcaster opted for a blush makeup palette with a nude lip, while her golden locks were in a blown-out style.

The appearance comes after Lizzie revealed she feels like a ‘new woman’ after undergoing a vaginal tightening procedure at a top London clinic.

The television personality even admitted that after the tune-up, she is now having the best sex of her life.

Speak with Closer She said, ‘I feel like a new woman with my super vagina! It’s so tight, it squeaks when I walk – I can barely sit down.’

The non-invasive procedure uses lasers to help increase collagen in the vaginal walls, which then tightens and improves sensation during sex.

She went on to say, “I’ve always felt young for my age and now I have a vagina to match. I only date younger men and they get together for a date.

‘I’m going to treat my vagina like a temple now… worship away, guys! I saw someone recently and I’m sure they can feel the difference. I’m having the best sex of my life,” Lizzie concluded.

A source told MailOnline that Lizzie has been in a relationship with an American restaurant executive who recently flew from Miami to London to see her.

The one-hour outpatient surgical procedure is designed to improve sexual satisfaction by increasing friction. Healing is quick and you can resume your normal activity in a few days to weeks.

A rod-type instrument attached to a laser is inserted into the vagina and performed while the patient is awake and relatively painless.

This stimulates the production of collagen (which gives tissues tone and elasticity) and increases fluid production by improving blood flow.