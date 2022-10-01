Lizzie Cundy puts on a busty show in a plunging zebra print mini dress at Soho’s art gallery

<!–

Lizzie Cundy put on a busty exhibit when she went to an art gallery in Soho, London on Friday for the launch of her boyfriend’s exhibit.

The former WAG, 53, showed off her incredible figure in a wrap zebra print mini dress as she celebrated her friend Valerie Ellis’ new collection, Spread Too Thin.

She paired her glamorous ensemble with a pair of black heeled boots and accessory with a gold choker and silver pendant.

Lizzie slung a quilted black handbag over one shoulder and shielded her eyes with large square sunglasses.

The TV personality loosely styled her golden locks in a straight fashion and accentuated her features with a full-coverage makeup palette.

Lizzie watched her Australian friend Valerie’s minimalist art exhibition, which will be on display at Noho Studios through Sunday.

According to a description of the event, the fascinating and delicate works of art illustrate the different ways in which paper can be handled and reflect the human experience of crossing our borders.

The appearance comes after Lizzie revealed she feels like a ‘new woman’ after undergoing a vaginal tightening procedure at a top London clinic.

The television personality even admitted that after the tune-up, she is now having the best sex of her life.

Speak with Closer She said, ‘I feel like a new woman with my super vagina! It’s so tight, it squeaks when I walk – I can barely sit down.’

The non-invasive procedure uses lasers to help increase collagen in the vaginal walls, which then tightens and improves sensation during sex.

She went on to say, “I’ve always felt young for my age and now I have a vagina to match. I only date younger men and they get together for a date.

‘I’m going to treat my vagina like a temple now… worship away, guys! I saw someone recently and I’m sure they can feel the difference. I’m having the best sex of my life,” Lizzie concluded.

A source told MailOnline that Lizzie has been in a relationship with an American restaurant executive who recently flew from Miami to London to see her.

The one-hour outpatient surgical procedure is designed to improve sexual satisfaction by increasing friction. Healing is quick and you can resume your normal activity in a few days to weeks.

A rod-type instrument attached to a laser is inserted into the vagina and performed while the patient is awake and relatively painless.

This stimulates the production of collagen (which gives tissues tone and elasticity) and increases fluid production by improving blood flow.