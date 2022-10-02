Lizzie Cundy shines in a deep silver mini dress and boots as she leaves her talk TV show

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lizzie Cundy dressed to impress in a striking glittering ensemble on Saturday night as she left her Talk TV show in London.

The former WAG, 53, showed off her incredible figure in a dazzling deep silver mini dress with ruffles at the front and short sleeves.

The presenter raised her frame in a pair of matching sequined ankle boots in the glamorous ensemble.

Stunning: Lizzie Cundy dressed to impress in a striking glittering ensemble on Saturday night as she left her Talk TV show in London

Lizzie caused a storm for some sizzling snaps in the number which she paired with a stylish black crossbody bag.

She paired silver necklaces with layers and opted for a radiant makeup palette that included a bright pink lipstick.

The star also took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of an escalator with her hand on her hip as she revealed she had arrived at the studio.

Dazzling: The former WAG, 53, showed off her incredible figure in a dazzling deep silver mini dress with rushed detailing to the front and short sleeves

Lizzie wrote: ‘I’ve arrived at Talk Towers! Watch me on @talktv from 10pm! I am very excited to talk about my dear friend Boy George who has signed up for the jungle!’

The appearance comes after Lizzie revealed she feels like a ‘new woman’ after undergoing a vaginal tightening procedure at a top London clinic.

The television personality even admitted that after the tune-up, she is now having the best sex of her life.

Amazing: The presenter raised her frame in a pair of matching sequined ankle boots in the glamorous ensemble

Speaking to Closer, she said, “I feel like a new woman with my super vagina! It’s so tight, it squeaks when I walk – I can barely sit down.’

The non-invasive procedure uses lasers to help increase collagen in the vaginal walls, which then tightens and improves sensation during sex.

She went on to say, “I’ve always felt young for my age and now I have a vagina to match. I only date younger men and they get together for a date.

‘I’m going to treat my vagina like a temple now… worship away, guys! I saw someone recently and I’m sure they can feel the difference. I’m having the best sex of my life,” Lizzie concluded.

Stylish: Lizzie caused a storm for some sizzling snaps in the number she paired with a stylish black crossbody bag and as an accessory by layering silver chains

A source told MailOnline that Lizzie has been in a relationship with an American restaurant executive who recently flew from Miami to London to see her.

The one-hour outpatient surgical procedure is designed to improve sexual satisfaction by increasing friction. Healing is quick and you can resume your normal activity in a few days to weeks.

A rod-type instrument attached to a laser is inserted into the vagina and performed while the patient is awake and relatively painless.

This stimulates the production of collagen (which gives tissues tone and elasticity) and increases fluid production by improving blood flow.