Lizzie Cundy amps up the glamour in plunging dress with sequin embellishing as she heads to Talk TV

She caused a stir on Saturday night’s Talk TV during a late night appearance on the James Whale Unleashed show.

And Lizzie Cundy certainly made an impression when she walked into the London station studios in a glitzy ensemble on Saturday evening.

The media personality opted for a plunging midaxi dress — embellished with sequins and complete with a thigh-grazing slit.

Glitzy: Lizzie Cundy ramped up the glamor on Saturday in a plunging maxi dress with sequin embellishment as she entered Talk TV’s London studios

The song also had a shoulder pad as Lizzie showed off her gorgeous figure in the ensemble.

She paired the dress with soft beige heels with fuzzy straps, clipped to a quilted Chanel handbag.

The presenter’s caramel-colored locks continued to fall freely in a blow-dried style, as she opted for a dewy makeup palette.

Glamorous: The song also had a shoulder pad as Lizzie showed off her gorgeous figure in the ensemble

Radiant: The presenter’s caramel locks continued to fall freely in a blow-dried style, as she opted for a dewy makeup palette

Lizzie seemed upbeat and giggled as she made her way to the studio – a slew of poses for the camera.

And on her Instagram account, the beauty shared a photo from Talk TV urging fans to tune in from 10pm.

‘A little sparkle.. well, it’s a Saturday night! Join us for fun and exclusive stuff,” she wrote to her 70.3K followers.

Saturday night fun: And on her Instagram account, the beauty shared a photo from inside Talk TV urging fans to tune in

Unleashed: Sharing a sampling of the show, she wrote: ‘If you’re easily offended, don’t watch’

Lizzie also shared a screenshot from Talk TV to her Stories, teasing, ‘If you’re easily offended, don’t watch’ — before going to the show to discuss the latest news stories.

And the appearance comes just days after she revealed she feels like a ‘new woman’ after undergoing a vaginal tightening procedure at a top London clinic.

The television personality even admitted that after the tune-up, she is now having the best sex of her life.

Speak with Closer She said, ‘I feel like a new woman with my super vagina! It’s so tight, it squeaks when I walk – I can barely sit down.’

The non-invasive procedure uses lasers to help increase collagen in the vaginal walls, which then tightens and improves sensation during sex.

She went on to say, “I’ve always felt young for my age and now I have a vagina to match. I only date younger men and they get together for a date.

‘I’m going to treat my vagina like a temple now… worship away, guys! I saw someone recently and I’m sure they can feel the difference. I’m having the best sex of my life,” Lizzie concluded.