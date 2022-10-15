Lizzie Cundy, 54, goes bra-free at the car valet with her eye-popping sheer lacy pink peplum dress

She is never afraid to be daring in her outfit choices.

And this fall weekend was no different for Lizzie Cundy, who showed off her wealthy assets in a sheer pink peplum dress that left nothing to the imagination.

The ever-glamorous TV personality and socialite, 54, turned heads in the Valet Magic car garage with her sheer top half to the knee-length pink form-fitting dress.

Dazzling: Always glamorous TV personality and socialite, Lizzie Cundy, 54, caught the eye of the car attendant with her sheer top half to the knee-length pink peplum dress

Former WAG Lizzie decided to go braless as she took her flashy white Mercedes to the Surrey car body, with her lavish chest area on full display as she walked in on Saturday morning.

But her pink dress also matched the rest of her outfit and accessories, as she donned a light pink trench coat with ruffles.

She also wore a pair of pink studded suede pumps to add some height to her petite frame.

Grocery shopping: Former WAG Lizzie decided to go braless when she took her flashy white Mercedes to the body shop in Surrey, with her lavish chest section fully exposed

Ample assets: Lizzie Cundy showed her ample assets in the sheer lace gown, paired with a pair of pink studded suede pumps to add some height to her small frame

The 54-year-old was wearing large black sunglasses and a silver pendant with chain.

Her makeup look was a perfect match for Lizzie’s Saturday style, who sported a bright pink lip and flawless looking skin.

She showed her glowing tan all year round as she walked through the parking lot with her slender pins.

Lizzie’s blonde locks were worn straight and she styled the frontal bangs to frame her face perfectly.

Ever glamorous: Her makeup look was a perfect match for Lizzie’s Saturday style, who sported a bright pink lip and flawless-looking skin, displaying her glowing color all year round

The appearance comes after Lizzie revealed she feels like a ‘new woman’ after undergoing a vaginal tightening procedure at a top London clinic.

The television personality even admitted that after the tune-up, she is now having the best sex of her life.

Speaking to Closer, she said, “I feel like a new woman with my super vagina! It’s so tight, it squeaks when I walk – I can barely sit down.’

The non-invasive procedure uses lasers to help increase collagen in the vaginal walls, which then tightens and improves sensation during sex.

Busy woman: Her Saturday morning appearance (pictured) comes after Lizzie revealed she feels like a ‘new woman’ after undergoing a vaginal tightening procedure

She went on to say, “I’ve always felt young for my age and now I have a vagina to match. I only date younger men and they get together for a date.

‘I’m going to treat my vagina like a temple now… worship away, guys! I saw someone recently and I’m sure they can feel the difference. I’m having the best sex of my life,” Lizzie concluded.

Recently, the TalkTV host made a playful dig at Carol Vorderman, when she showed off her incredible figure in bright pink activewear.

Last week, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram working out using her new PowerWave weighted bag and captioned it: “Move over Progress!”

It comes after Carol, 61, showed off her impressive abs in a crop top earlier this week as she worked up a sweat with the help of a personal trainer.

Just like her Saturday look, Lizzie looked fabulous in her workout video wearing a pink singlet and three-quarter bike shorts.