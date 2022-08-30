Lizzie Cundy, 53, says she is having the best sex after undergoing vaginal tightening procedure

<!–

Lizzie Cundy has revealed she feels like a ‘new woman’ after undergoing a vaginal tightening procedure at a top London clinic.

The television personality, 53, even admitted that after the tune-up, she is now having the best sex of her life.

Speak with Closer She said, ‘I feel like a new woman with my super vagina! It’s so tight, it squeaks when I walk – I can barely sit down.’

The non-invasive procedure uses lasers to help increase collagen in the vaginal walls, which then tightens and improves sensation during sex.

She went on to say, “I’ve always felt young for my age and now I have a vagina that suits me,” Lizzie said. “I only date younger men and they get together for a date.

‘I’m going to treat my vagina like a temple now… worship away, guys! I saw someone recently and I’m sure they can feel the difference. I’m having the best sex of my life.’

The non-invasive procedure uses lasers to help increase collagen in the vaginal walls, which will then tighten and improve sensation during sex

A source told MailOnline that Lizzie has been in a relationship with an American restaurant executive who recently flew from Miami to London to see her.

The one-hour outpatient surgical procedure is designed to improve sexual satisfaction by increasing friction. Healing is quick and you can resume your normal activity in a few days to weeks.

A rod-type instrument attached to a laser is inserted into the vagina and performed while the patient is awake and relatively painless.

This stimulates the production of collagen (which gives tissues tone and elasticity) and increases fluid production by improving blood flow.

Inside gossip: Earlier this month, Lizzie spoke about the Wagatha Christie case on several TV shows (pictured on Lorraine)

Earlier this month, Lizzie spoke about the Wagatha Christie case on several TV shows.

Rebekah Vardy, 40, recently gave her first interview since losing her £3million libel suit against rival WAG Coleen Rooney, 36, with the TV personality becoming emotional as she claimed she had been ‘abandoned’ by the justice system .

And while addressing Rebekah’s TV appearance on Thursday’s Lorraine, Lizzie labeled the interview a “mistake,” before butchering the mother of five for not “apologizing” for her alleged wrongdoing.

When asked by stand-in host Ranvir Singh whether Rebekah’s TalkTV interview was a “mistake,” Lizzie replied “without a doubt” before comparing it to the Duke of York’s now infamous 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis.

Lizzie explained: “This is like the Prince Andrew interview. Various accusations of course, but nobody believes it.’

Lizzie gave her advice to Rebekah, saying, “If I was Rebekah, I would have left, thinking, maybe apologizing. There is one thing I did notice: there was no apology.’

She continued: “The judge has issued a verdict. It’s not like sitting in a player’s lounge where gossip is done.

“In court you need your facts, you need your evidence and unfortunately for Rebekah there were none.”