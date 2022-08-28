Lizzie Cundy, 53, puts on a busty display in a red figure hugging dress as she heads to Talk TV 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lizzie Cundy dressed to impress as she went to her talk show on Saturday night.

The media personality, 53, looked sensational in a form-fitting red ruffled one-sleeve midi dress.

She seemed cheerful as she showed her things in a pair of eye-catching brown fuzzy heels and carried her personal belongings in a chic black bag.

On her way to work: Lizzie Cundy dressed to impress as she went to her talk TV show on Saturday night

The former WAG has styled her blonde locks in loose waves and adorned it with gold jewelry.

Lizzie caused a storm for cameras while on her way to her 10pm TV show.

It comes after the presenter revealed she was determined to see Matt Goss win the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing series.

Glamorous: The media personality, 53, looked sensational in a form-fitting red ruffled one-sleeve dress

The dance show returns to the screens on September 17, featuring a slew of new celebrities, including singer Matt, actress Kym Marsh and host Kaye Adams.

Lizzie took to Instagram to share a selfie with the Bros star and wrote ‘My winner for Strictly. My beautiful buddy @mattgoss’.

Earlier this month, Lizzie spoke about the Wagatha Christie case on several TV shows.

Unbelievable: She seemed cheerful as she wore her things in a pair of eye-catching brown fuzzy heels and carried her personal belongings in a chic black bag

Looks good: The former WAG has styled her blonde locks in loose waves as they fall over her back

Rebekah Vardy, 40, recently gave her first interview since losing her £3million libel suit against rival WAG Coleen Rooney, 36, with the TV personality becoming emotional as she claimed she had been ‘abandoned’ by the justice system .

And while addressing Rebekah’s TV appearance on Thursday’s Lorraine, Lizzie labeled the interview a “mistake,” before decrying the mother of five for not “apologizing” for her alleged wrongdoings.

When asked by stand-in host Ranvir Singh whether Rebekah’s TalkTV interview was a “mistake,” Lizzie replied “without a doubt” before comparing it to the Duke of York’s now infamous 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis.

Stylish: The beauty opted for a glamorous makeup palette with a swipe of pink lipstick and fluttering lashes

Lizzie explained: “This is like the Prince Andrew interview. Various accusations of course, but nobody believes it.’

Lizzie gave her advice to Rebekah, saying, “If I was Rebekah, I would have left, thinking, maybe apologizing. There is one thing I did notice: there was no apology.’

She continued: “The judge has issued a verdict. It’s not like sitting in a player’s lounge where gossip is done.

“In court you need your facts, you need your evidence and unfortunately for Rebekah there were none.”