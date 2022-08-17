Liz’s defeat was a stunning rejection of incompetent politicians – anti-Trump GOPers should beware

Outgoing U.S. Representative Liz Cheney didn’t just lose her congressional seat in the state’s Republican primary on Tuesday.

She was destroyed. She lost two-on-one. In numbers, that is 66.3% to 28.9%.

Much will be made of former President Donald Trump’s successful quest to oust the po-faced Cheney. But onlookers should see the vote for what it is: a stunning rejection of the incompetent and abusive political establishment.

Many Beltway Republicans are terrible. What makes Cheney different is her near-perfect embodiment of the political machine.

That ultimately resulted in her being fired by voters in Wyoming — and should serve as a warning to other GOP crybabies whining about the New Right Trump has created.

Start with Cheney’s warmongering.

If it were up to her, America would be at war in Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Ukraine — the kind of perpetual struggle that repels voters. When Trump modestly scaled down America’s endless engagements in the Middle East backwaters, including one in abysmal Syria in 2019, Cheney called it a “catastrophic mistake,” adding that “terrorists can attack America thousands of miles away and attack America.” will launch. . .’ They don’t.

When the Democrat-led Congress bizarrely impeached Trump after his term in office, Cheney sided with progressives.

She fired the many Americans who were understandably angry about the irregularities in the 2020 election, including millions of ballot papers sent unsolicited in the mail and counted without verifying identity. Of Trump’s efforts to challenge the questionable outcome, she said he was “trying to unravel the foundations of our constitutional republic.”

In fact, Cheney has done much to harm that constitutional republic.

Her enthusiastic participation in the McCarthyite kangaroo court, the Jan. 6 commission, is intended to provide a two-pronged veneer on what is clearly a leftist vendetta against Trump.

She has expressed little concern about arming the FBI and other sections of the national security bureaucracy to spy on and persecute Trump supporters and other establishment skeptics. Even as federal spending and deficits have gone from merely reckless to insane and contributed to inflation, Cheney has called for more and more spending on the military and intelligence bureaucracies.

In a way, Cheney is just loyal to her own people and her house — her real home, in McLean, Va. That leafy suburb of Washington, DC, is home to the CIA and is adjacent to the Beltway bandits who make up the military-industrial complex Dwight Eisenhower warned about.

Cheney grew up there and embodies the place perfectly. She didn’t move back to Wyoming until it was time for promotion to Congress, and even then she avoided the town of Casper, her father’s homeland and political base. She chose chic Jackson instead.

Ski chalets and art galleries are nicer to Cheney than farms, which after all can take in a certain dung stench if you’re in the wrong place and have people asking nasty questions about Washington’s failures.

Unlike many incumbents who lose elections by an unprecedented margin, Cheney doesn’t have to worry about her next job. Long before her fate was sealed, an adoring leftist media outlet was plotting her next move: a “Republican” who can challenge Trump and take some of the burden off Democrats in their uphill battle to keep the White House in 2024.

Cheney is not just against Trump, but anyone on the New Right who is willing to crack down on the establishment and refuse to abide by the rules set by the Democrats and the media.

Of the very popular Florida governor — possibly a more disciplined and effective version of Trump — Cheney said, “I think Ron DeSantis has almost completely aligned himself with Donald Trump, and I think that’s very dangerous.”

It looks like Cheney will run for the Republican primary in 2024. If that doesn’t work, she could run as an “independent” candidate in an effort to take votes from Republican and a Democrat — and the establishment — to keep inside the White House.

Unfortunately for Cheney, voters in the other 49 states are likely to align with those in Wyoming who said “no thanks” to the continued deployment of a dangerous and incompetent establishment that has wrecked America.

Christian Whiton is a former senior adviser in the Trump and George W. Bush administrations.