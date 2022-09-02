Liza Minnelli walks out of eatery after concerns that she was wheelchair-bound 

Liza Minnelli shocked fans when she left a Hollywood eatery Thursday night after worrying she was wheelchair-bound.

The actress was all smiles and chatted with photographers as two men from her entourage helped her walk to the car after a late dinner at the upscale restaurant Craig’s.

The 76-year-old icon has only recently been spotted in a wheelchair and even appeared in the chair on the Oscar stage alongside Lady Gaga earlier this year.

But there was little sign of harm on Thursday when the star, dressed in velvet black pants with a bright red top, greeted DailyMail.com.

‘Hey guys!’ she said happily, and when asked if she would come out with a new song, she replied without missing a beat: “I’ve been coming out with new songs since I was born!”

In 2000, she was diagnosed with viral encephalitis, which can lead to weakness or loss of movement in parts of the body

Liza was asked if she had heard the new song Hold Me Closer by Britney Spears and Elton John. She yelled ‘No!’ and turned to her friend to ask.

“I love Britney.” said Liza.

The legendary singer was diagnosed in 2000 with viral encephalitis, which can lead to weakness or loss of movement in parts of the body, as well as difficulty speaking, confusion or disorientation, seizures and loss of consciousness.

In a 2004 interview with NBC’s Dateline, Liza said, “I couldn’t walk and I couldn’t talk, and they told me I would never do that again.”

But over the next few years, things seemed to get better for her, and she returned to Broadway to perform a concert at the Palace Theater called Liza’s at The Palace… in New York City.

But it was Liza’s appearance at this year’s Academy Awards in a wheelchair that worried her fans.

During the presentation, Liza sometimes had trouble reading her lines, although Lady Gaga helped her.

“I’ve got you,” she said sweetly to the stage and film veteran, to which Liza replied, “I know.”

Viewers at home cheered Gaga’s kindness on social media.

In July, DailyMail.com saw Liza being assisted in a wheelchair. Two friends were seen helping the actress get into a black SUV

At the time, this was the first time Liza had been seen in public since she was on the Oscar stage.

Liza’s close friend, musician Michael Feinstein, claimed she was supposed to sit onstage in a director’s chair, but was instead “forced” to appear in a wheelchair, leaving her confused and “beaten apart.” ‘ became.

While Liza may not have presented herself in the way she’d hoped, the audience was clearly excited to see the actress and gave her a standing ovation when she arrived on stage with Lady Gaga.

‘Do you see that? The crowd, they love you,” the Poker Face singer said as she had the winner’s card ready.

It’s been 50 years since her 1972 classic Cabaret came out. The performance earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress

Liza’s former representative Scott Gorenstein said he was approached by Oscars officials who hoped to bring the legend to the show to commemorate Cabaret’s 50th anniversary.

“I wanted to remind people who she is,” Gorenstein said of his client, who has kept a low profile for the past few years, with her last acting credit in Arrested Development in 2013.

“Liza is living her best life, she doesn’t have to be in front of the cameras,” Gorenstein said. “She has been under tremendous pressure her entire life to perform in front of audiences. The past few years have enabled them to relax and enjoy another phase of her life. She’s had some health problems.’

He continued: “But if I get a chance that says, ‘Would Liza Minnelli want to present the Oscar for Best Picture with Lady Gaga?’ the quiet life goes out the window! Liza is a legend and she deserves to be at the Academy Awards, so I put it to her people and recommended that she do it. I said it would be a historic event.’