Liz Truss’s £150bn energy plan puts Bank of England on the spot

The £150bn energy support plan will help many households allay fears of rising gas and electricity bills this winter, but it has mobilized the Bank of England as international investors are watching its response closely.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee will have to decide between two very different views of the economy ahead of its meeting next week to set interest rates.

First, there is Prime Minister Liz Truss’ claim that her intervention would “curb inflation” while helping families through a difficult winter.

The alternative view, held by nearly all economists, is that additional government borrowing and spending will ultimately be inflationary and that the central bank will have to respond with higher interest rates to promote longer-term price stability.

This latter view forms the basis of the textbook example for a monetary authority independent of the government. If left to politicians, there would be a tendency to adopt policies to create a pre-election boom that would fuel inflation and lead to subsequent failure after Election Day.

The delicacy of the BoE’s balancing act between orthodox economics and not being seen as hindering the new Truss government was illustrated on Wednesday. Attempts by Governor Andrew Bailey not to discuss policy were interpreted by international investors as a lenient move by sending sterling to its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985.

The key economics of Truss’ intervention are relatively easy for the bank to analyze, but the exact impact on the deficit remains more difficult to fathom.

With gas and electricity bills frozen for households for two years and additional support for business, few in government or in the energy community thought a gross cost estimate of £150 billion over two years was very generous, although costs would vary with wholesale gas prices.

There are some offsets for this new tax incentive. Economists agreed that the plan would likely lower the inflation peak by about 5 percentage points, so that instead of peaking at about 15 percent in January, it will remain at roughly the July level of 10.1 percent and reach a peak in 2023. will gradually decrease.

In the short term, this will cut the cost of inflation-linked government debt by around £25 billion, only to drive it up further in the medium term as the inflation decline will not be as strong.

There could also be further short-term savings by persuading nuclear and some renewable energy producers to accept long-term fixed-price contracts that are well below current wholesale rates, but will likely come at the cost of paying too much for their electricity in the future.

The intervention means the government will borrow to cover the cost of much of the gas, with much of that money going abroad to the UK’s main suppliers in Norway, Qatar and the US. As the pressure from household budgets eases, it would likely lead them to spend more on other goods and services than the bank had anticipated.

This would represent a marked increase in demand compared to previous BoE forecasts and would lessen the severity of a recession, but will keep the UK living further above its means.

Huw Pill, chief economist at the BoE, made it clear that he shared that view in a speech alongside Bailey on Wednesday. He said the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin that triggered the energy crisis have made the UK poorer and if the country pretended otherwise, the medium-term policy would “probably lead to slightly higher inflation”, even if it did. this winter was suppressed.

He said interest rates should rise in response. “Will fiscal policy cause inflation? We’re here to make sure they don’t cause inflation. . . our job is to get inflation back on target,” Pill said. “We have work to do,” he added with the heavy implication that he favored significantly higher interest rates.

Paul Hollingsworth, European chief economist at BNP Paribas Markets, agreed that the size of the intervention “probably” will cause higher inflation in the future. “We think this indicates more” [monetary] tightening,” he added.

“The bank will have to show that it is focused on inflation – not on helping the Treasury finance the debt,” added Professor Jonathan Portes of King’s College London.

Most economists and financial market traders expect the MPC to raise interest rates 0.5 percentage points from 1.75 percent next week and reach 3 percent by the end of the year.

Salomon Fiedler, an economist at Berenberg, a private bank, said: “Additional large-scale fiscal stimulus is problematic at a time when inflation is already extremely high.”

The new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to announce a further fiscal stimulus in the form of permanent cuts in national insurance and corporate tax in a mini-fiscal overview on 19 September.

Truss promised the Treasury would provide more details about the cost of the energy package and tax cuts at the same time, giving the central bank more to consider going to their meeting next week.