Liz Truss will use keynote speech at Tory conference to tell party members of economy boost to come

Liz Truss will insist today that the ‘disruption’ caused by her radical plans will be repaid with a boost to the country’s anemic economic growth.

The Prime Minister will use her keynote address to the Conservative Party conference to try to unite warring Tories behind her vision of a ‘new Britain for a new era’.

The Tory gathering in Birmingham has been overshadowed by the Prime Minister’s dramatic u-turn on tax – as well as the extraordinary conflict between her senior ministers.

But the Prime Minister will insist her ‘new approach’ is vital to tackling the ‘enormous challenge’ Britain faces.

Miss Truss will admit her plans are controversial but will warn Britain cannot afford more ‘drift and delay’.

“The scale of the challenge is enormous,” she will say. ‘War in Europe for the first time in a generation.

‘A more uncertain world in the wake of Covid. And a global economic crisis.

‘This is why we in the UK have to do things differently. When there is change, there is disruption. Not everyone will be in favor.

‘But everyone will benefit from the result – a growing economy and a better future.’ Miss Truss will add: ‘That is what we have a clear plan to deliver.’ The Prime Minister has already had to abandon his plan to scrap the 45p top tax.

She is now under pressure over proposals to squeeze £7 billion out of the welfare budget by capping increases in benefit payments to average earnings rather than inflation. Ministers are set for more controversy this month when the government publishes proposals for radical “supply-side” reforms in eight areas, covering everything from planning and employment rights to farming and fracking.

The Prime Minister will insist she is right to focus on supercharging growth rather than obsessing over arguments about redistribution.

“For too long our economy has not grown as strongly as it should have,” she will say. “For too long, the political debate has been dominated by how we distribute a limited economic pie.

‘Instead, we have to grow the pie so that everyone gets a bigger slice.

‘That is why I am determined to take a new approach and break us out of this high tax, low growth cycle. This is what our plan is all about: growing our economy and rebuilding Britain through reform.’ Conservative sources said Miss Truss planned to make a short, focused speech of around half an hour – about half the length of a typical leader’s speech.

A source said the Prime Minister would acknowledge that ‘mistakes have been made’ in the early days of her administration.

But Miss Truss will also turn her fire on Labour, claiming Sir Keir Starmer does not understand the scale of the reforms needed to kick-start growth.

As well as measures to boost growth, the Prime Minister will insist she will keep an ‘iron grip’ on the nation’s finances, with a leaner state that delivers value for taxpayers’ money. She will say, ‘This is a great country. But I know we can do better and we must do better. We have huge talent across the country. We don’t do enough of it.

‘To deliver this we need to get the UK up and running. We cannot have any more drift and delay at this vital time.’

Mrs Truss wrote on Twitter last night: ‘We are the only party with a clear plan to grow our economy and get Britain moving. We are the only party willing to deliver. Together we can unlock the full potential of our great country.’

Last night whips appealed to MPs not to leave the conference until the Prime Minister speaks – a process not helped by rail strikes today which will paralyze services to Birmingham.