Liz Truss will head for talks with Emmanuel Macron today and call on Europe to solve migrant crisis

The Prime Minister will today hold talks on the migrant crisis with the President of France at the inaugural meeting of his new group of European leaders.

Miss Truss is due to hold a bilateral meeting with Emmanuel Macron at the Prague summit in a bid to restore relations between the two countries.

It comes after a major deal to tackle illegal Channel crossings collapsed this summer after she said the jury was out on whether Macron was a ‘friend or foe’.

Miss Truss is in Prague after being persuaded to attend the European Political Community summit. “It’s obvious that the British should have a place here,” said a Macron adviser.

Miss Truss is to hold a bilateral meeting with Emmanuel Macron at the Prague summit in a bid to restore relations between the two countries

Downing Street said Ms Truss’ talks with Mr Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will focus on migration and aim to secure progress on joint operations to disrupt gangs that traffic in people.

No 10 added that the Prime Minister will urge countries to act more quickly to end Europe’s dependence on Russian energy supplies in the face of its invasion of Ukraine.

Mrs Truss is expected to tell the opening plenary in Prague: “Europe is facing its biggest crisis since the Second World War. And we have faced it together with unity and determination.

“We must continue to stand firm – to ensure that Ukraine wins this war, but also to deal with the strategic challenges that it has revealed.”

Mrs Truss will seek to emphasize Britain’s role in European affairs – including Ukraine – despite leaving the EU, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister will say: “The threat was left for far too long. Now we are finally addressing Putin’s aggression head on.

“And we should take the same approach with other challenges ahead – including long-standing regional issues such as energy and migration.

“Instead of the old approach that simply treated the symptoms, it’s time to address the root causes.”

Mrs Truss is expected to join Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala for a working lunch.