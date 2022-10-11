Liz Truss warns Britain’s post-Covid economic challenge ‘is WORSE than 2008 financial crisis’

Liz Truss told cabinet ministers today that Britain’s post-Covid economic challenge is greater than that faced by the country following the 2008 financial crisis.

It turned out that the prime minister had given the warning to her top ministers when they met in Downing Street for the first time since last week’s disorderly Conservative conference.

In a report from this morning’s cabinet meeting, Ms Truss is said to have defended the government’s decision to cut taxes in last month’s mini-budget and freeze energy bills for households and businesses.

In the wake of the Tories’ bitter power struggle at their Birmingham conference, the prime minister is also said to have told ministers to instead focus on attacking Labor as part of the ‘anti-growth coalition’ they launched last week. her conference address.

But there were still signs of conservative division this afternoon as Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng came under pressure from Tory MPs as he faced the House of Commons in the wake of his mini-budget fiasco.

A string of conservative backbenchers made targeted interventions as Mr Kwarteng and his finance ministers went through a rough ride in parliament.

The chancellor was told to “contact” MPs before announcing further fiscal measures in the wake of his swing on the 45p tax rate.

He was warned that the lack of broader consultations with his party ahead of his next tax statement on Halloween could spark another collapse in financial markets.

Senior Tory MPs asked for reassurance that other tax cuts would not be funded by real cuts in benefits and urged the chancellor to align policy more closely with the Bank of England.

Mr Kwarteng was also questioned about an estimate that he will need more than £60 billion in cuts to balance public finances.

The financial turmoil following last month’s mini-budget has prompted the Prime Minister and Chancellor to take action to reassure MPs and markets alike about their economic plans.

Since then, they have scrapped plans to abolish the top tax rate of 45p, pushed forward the publication date of an Office for Budget Responsibility economic forecast, and deviated from their original plan to appoint a “disruptor” as the top government official. treasury.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman (left) and Health Secretary Therese Coffey, also the Deputy Prime Minister, arrived in Downing Street this morning for the cabinet meeting

Secretary of State James Cleverly and Secretary of Commerce Jacob Rees-Mogg were also in attendance when cabinet ministers met in No10 after a disorderly Conservative conference

Senior Tory MP Mel Stride, the chairman of the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee, warned Mr Kwarteng ahead of the planned announcement of his ‘Medium Budget Plan’ on 31 October.

The chancellor wants to use the statement – which will be coordinated with the publication of the latest OBR forecast – to set out how he will balance public finances after the tax cuts he announced last month.

But Mr Stride told Mr Kwarteng that if the government failed to get the key measures of its forthcoming plan through parliament, the markets would be further disrupted.

“Could I warn him that when it comes to the measures he is putting forth to back up that prediction, he is reaching out as much as possible to this side of the House and the other side of the House to make absolutely sure that he will take those measures through this House,” said Mr Stride.

“If you don’t, the markets will be upset.”

Mr. Kwarteng replied that it is ‘absolutely correct that we will and must ask for the opinion well in advance of the publication of the plan’.

The chancellor also faced further pressure amid growing Tory feuds over whether to increase benefits in line with inflation or average earnings, which could mean a cut in real terms.

Fellow Tory MP Julian Smith, a former head whip, used Treasury questions in the House of Commons to urge ministers that “the government will not balance the coming tax cuts on the backs of the poorest people in our country.” ‘.

Chris Philp, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, told Mr Smith that he would “not provide any ongoing commentary on internal discussions” as he became the last head of government not to rule out a cut in benefits.

Mr. Kwarteng later suggested that a decision on the increase in benefits would be announced at the end of this month as part of his ‘Medium Budget Plan’.

Mark Harper, another former Tory chief whip, urged Mr Kwarteng emphatically whether he agreed with an analysis by the Institute of Fiscal Studies that some £62bn in ‘tax tightening’ would be needed in the coming months. four years.

The chancellor said he would not “bias” his scheduled October 31 statement.

Another senior Tory MP, Laurence Robertson, called on Mr Kwarteng and his ministers to meet more regularly with the Bank of England to ‘coordinate policy a little more closely’ between the Treasury and Threadneedle Street.

A number of MPs have previously expressed concern that Mr Kwarteng’s fiscal policy is at odds with the Bank’s monetary policy.

Labor shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves demanded that Mr Kwarteng ‘put aside his pride, do the right thing for our country, end this seepage nonsense and roll back the budget’.

She said: ‘The chancellor is in a dangerous state of denial, but the cost of these mistakes is all too real for everyone else. Loan costs up, growth down, mortgage costs up £500 a month.

“Now they are scurrying around seeking budget cuts, hitting the most vulnerable and hitting our public services.”