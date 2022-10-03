Liz Truss tries to restore fiscal credibility with tax cut U-turn

This article is an on-site version of our Disrupted Times newsletter. Register here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox three times a week

“The tiniest baby steps” in restoring the UK’s fiscal credibility, is how one strategist described the UK government’s turnaround this morning in scrapping the top income tax rate.

The move, announced by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (just before his grand speech at the Tory party conference), follows waves of criticism from the public and fellow MPs who have seriously damaged Prime Minister Liz Truss’ authority. It also follows criticism of Kwarteng’s appearance at a champagne reception at a hedge fund boss’s house just hours after his “mini” budget delivered a tax cut to some of the wealthiest people in the country.

The Chancellor’s initial proposals had prompted S&P, one of the world’s largest credit rating agencies, to put the UK on a “negative outlook” late Friday. FT chief economics commentator Martin Wolf has also again criticized the government, ridiculing its growth plan as a “magic potion” mixed with “crazy, bad and dangerous” people.

While markets cautiously welcomed this morning’s turnaround by buying UK and UK government bonds, the political danger to Truss remains and could be compounded if the government decides to make drastic cuts in government spending to balance the books. Truss must now deliver a stormy speech at her main congress on Wednesday morning if she hopes to regain her party’s confidence.

Today also brought a reminder of the other major policy issue facing the Prime Minister: the energy crisis. Regulator Ofgem warned of a “gas supply emergency”, raising fears of shortages and power cuts this winter. The National Grid, which is responsible for ensuring that Britain has sufficient gas and electricity, has carried out stress tests with the government and will publish its winter forecast on Thursday.

Better news for ministers (though not for green campaigners): The North Sea gas field regulator told the FT it would accelerate applications for new discoveries that could boost domestic production. The North Sea currently produces enough gas to meet 40 percent of UK demand, but this is expected to drop to 30 percent by 2030.

The controversy over tax cuts in the ‘mini’ budget has also overshadowed Kwarteng’s announcement of plans to reform wholesale energy markets to break the link between rising gas prices and the cost of electricity.

Need to know: the economy

Jair Bolsonaro will face leftist former leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a second ballot on October 30, after neither candidate had a winning margin in BrazilThe presidential election is closer than expected. Latin America editor Michael Stott said the result showed Bolsonaro’s “beef, bible and bullets” coalition would stay here.

Latest for UK and Europe

Brussels proposes to give EU Member States more time to deleverage and create space for public investment. The move, suggested as a way to simplify the bloc’s complex tax rules, belies increasingly discordant policy making, our Europe Express (for Premium subscribers) newsletter reports. A cold weather warning, meanwhile, has heightened the gloom surrounding Europe’s energy crisis.

Liberals fear that ItalyThe first far-right government since World War II will turn back the clock on social freedoms and stir up hostility towards those who don’t fit neatly into traditional Italian family models.

Turkish inflation hit a new 24-year high of over 83 percent in September, but President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shows no sign of reversing his unorthodox economic solution to falling interest rates.

Worldwide last

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has warned of “serious consequences for Russia” if Vladimir Putin were to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Western leaders believe the threat has increased since Friday, when the Russian president formally annexed parts of eastern and southern Ukraine and declared it Russian territory.

The opec+ oil alliance plans to cut production to support falling prices as it prepares to meet face-to-face since March 2020. The cut, which could exceed 1 million barrels per day, could cause trouble for US President Joe Biden , which has been trying to lower fuel prices in the run-up to midterm elections. The Lex column warned that the real test of the cartel’s consensus is yet to come.

Need to know: business

Vodafone and Three are in talks to create the UK’s largest mobile phone operator. Vodafone, which is under pressure from activist investors to change its strategy, said the combined company would have the scale necessary to expand broadband and 5G capacity across the country.

Shares in Chinese real estate companies rose today after Beijing stepped up measures to help the affected sector. The crisis has a significant impact on the global cement industrywith global production falling 8 percent year over year in the first six months of 2022.

Investors return to US productionspurred on by the federal “Buy America” policy, writes columnist Rana Foroohar.

Social media platform TikTok its European sales nearly sixfold to more than $990 million by 2021. The company is bolstering its ad offering to capitalize on its billions of users and plans to expand its live shopping feature to North America in time for the holiday season.

British banks are poised for a “cha-ching moment” in the third quarter as rising interest rates yield huge gains.

The world of work

During the pandemic, we’ve heard a lot about the compassionate and caring approach taken by chief executives, but as a work and career editor Isabel Berwick asks, is that still the right approach for the difficult decisions that come with our new economic uncertainty?

Now that IRL gatherings are back, it signals an uptick for the business card? Yes and no, says columnist Pilita Clark.

Recent UK “mini” budget included plans to change IR35 off-payroll rules. Here’s our explanation of what it means for contractors.

What good news . . .

A new report highlights how better legal protection and improvement of habitats are new hope for species in the wild about Europe.

Populations of some European animal species, including gray wolves, have grown over the past 40 to 50 years © Getty Images/Flickr RF

