Liz Truss takes office with vow to steer Britain out of energy storm

Liz Truss has vowed Britain will “win the storm”, as the new British Prime Minister began to confront an economic crisis with a massive bailout for families and businesses that could cost more than £150 billion.

Truss dodged torrential rain outside Downing Street to tell the country she would create an “aspiration nation”, adding: “As strong as the storm is, I know the British people are stronger.”

Within minutes of entering number 10, Truss began forming a cabinet and finalizing an energy aid package that will set the tone for her premiership and greatly increase government borrowing.

Truss’ allies suggested the household package would cost £90bn, with an estimated £40 to £60bn for the business element, still being finalized, in two years.

The estimated size of the package is greater than any single Covid-19 support program. Ahmed Farman, an analyst at Jefferies, said it would amount to the “biggest welfare program in recent UK history”.

The aid package was drafted by Kwasi Kwarteng, who was appointed chancellor on Tuesday evening as Truss began forming her new cabinet.

James Cleverly was appointed Secretary of State and Suella Braverman Secretary of the Interior. It is the first time in British history that none of the top four ‘great positions of government’ have been held by white men. Thérèse Coffey, a key ally, becomes Minister of Health and Deputy Prime Minister.

Truss spent her early hours on Downing Street, firing many prominent supporters of leadership rival Rishi Sunak from the cabinet, including Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Environment Secretary George Eustice.

Truss appointed a series of like-minded right-wing ministers to her cabinet, but ironically, her administration’s first major act will be to oversee a massive debt-funded intervention in the energy market.

Truss plans to limit household energy bills to around £2,500, compared to the current cap of £1,971, with the estimated cost of around £90 billion funded by government loans. Consumers will also receive a previously announced £400 one-off payment to offset increases.

The cap was previously slated to rise to £3,549 next month, with an expected increase to more than £6,000 by 2023. With continued high gas prices, taxpayer exposure could easily exceed £200 billion.

Truss will link the energy package with long-term market reforms and a commitment to increase oil and gas production, along with fracking for shale gas if local communities see fit.

The cost to the taxpayer of freezing energy prices will be covered by government loans and will depend on the level of wholesale gas prices, energy consumption and the level of any price freeze.

Kwasi Kwarteng moves to 11 Downing Street as new chancellor © REUTERS

A person who has held detailed talks with the Truss camp in recent weeks said the new prime minister wants one major intervention that will protect households for at least 18 months. “Their goals are to do it once and do it big,” the person said.

Craig Beaumont of the Federation of Small Businesses, said Truss’s plans “looked promising,” adding, “The scale and reach of this aid will be absolutely critical to saving hundreds of thousands of small businesses this winter.”

Truss previously met the Queen in Balmoral, when the transfer of power from Boris Johnson to Britain’s third female Prime Minister took place against the backdrop of the Scottish highlands.

Speaking to supporters in Downing Street, Truss said she had three priorities, including tackling the energy crisis, which she said was “caused by Putin’s war” in Ukraine.

Truss also pledged to implement growth-related policies, including cuts in personal and business taxes, and to tackle the crisis in the NHS.

Kwarteng is expected to hold a mini-budget later this month to push through tax cuts, including a £30 billion rollback of national insurance and corporate taxes, which the new prime minister claims will boost growth.

Sterling has 8 percent down against the dollar over the past three months, reflecting concerns about the UK economy and the broad strength of the US currency.

UK Treasuries have also been heavily sold, with 10-year government borrowing costs in the gold market rising to 3.1 percent on Tuesday from around 1 percent at the start of the year.

Earlier in the day, Johnson delivered a defiant farewell address outside number 10. He made no apologies for the string of scandals, including partygate, that led to his downfall. The outgoing prime minister also dropped a classic hint that he might make another comeback.

“Like Cincinnatus, I will return to my squad and offer this government nothing but the most ardent support,” he said. Historians pointed out that Cincinnatus later returned to Rome as ruler.

Reporting by George Parker, Nathalie Thomas, Jim Pickard, Sebastian Payne, Chris Giles and Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe