Liz Truss summons Chinese ambassador over Beijing’s ‘aggressive behaviour’ towards Taiwan

Liz Truss has brought China’s ambassador to Britain to settle what she believes was Beijing’s increasingly aggressive behavior and rhetoric towards Taiwan.

Zheng Zeguang has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss extensive military exercises around the island by the People’s National Liberation Army last week.

The communist regime reacted explosively to a visit to Taiwan – which China claims by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a statement today, Ms Truss said the war games and threats were endangering regional stability.

“The UK and its partners have condemned in the strongest terms China’s escalation in the Taiwan region, as evidenced by our recent G7 statement,” she said.

“I have ordered officials to summon the Chinese ambassador to explain his country’s actions.

“We have seen increasingly aggressive behavior and rhetoric from Beijing in recent months that threaten peace and stability in the region.

“The UK urges China to resolve disputes peacefully, without the threat or use of force or coercion.”

China held six days of military exercises around Taiwan that will penetrate territorial waters in what Taipei called a serious violation of international standards

The exercises were announced in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, becoming the most senior U.S. politician since 1997.

When Pelosi visited Taipei last week, Zheng vowed “dire consequences” if British politicians did the same.

At a press conference, he warned Britain not to “follow in the footsteps of the US.”

Responding to comments about China from Mr Sunak and Ms Truss, he urged British politicians to “be realistic” about the foundations of bilateral relations.

Truss’ leadership campaign has previously emphasized her role as foreign minister in helping “lead the international response to increased Chinese aggression” and “this will only continue if she becomes prime minister.”

And today a source said: ‘Liz is the candidate who will keep Britain safe, take a hard line with dictators and ensure that we play a leading role on the world stage.’