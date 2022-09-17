Liz Truss set to urge the US President to stand against Beijing’s threat to ‘freedom and democracy’

<!–

Liz Truss will announce her debut on the global stage this week by urging US President Joe Biden to stand behind her against China’s threat to “freedom and democracy around the world.”

The prime minister is expected to raise the issue of Beijing’s threat when she flies to New York on Wednesday to meet Mr Biden at the UN General Assembly.

Ms Truss’s first visit to America since joining No. 10 follows a summer of tensions over post-Brexit trade talks and the UK’s threat to rewrite the Northern Ireland Protocol, which requires additional customs controls on goods imported from Greater Ireland. Britain to Northern Ireland, against the wishes of the EU and Washington.

It had led to sometimes scornful comparisons to Margaret Thatcher and headlines in American newspapers such as ‘Who is Liz Truss?’

But the Prime Minister’s calm during the period of mourning for the Queen and hard talk about China has helped change perceptions across the Atlantic, with former US Ambassador to the UN John Bolton calling her a worthy successor to Lady Thatcher.

Ms Truss has been a persistent critic throughout her career of China’s track record on human rights, espionage and economic imperialism, turning it into political capital in the Tory leadership race by accusing her rival Rishi Sunak of being meek towards Beijing as chancellor. .

Last night, amid an argument over inviting China to the Queen’s funeral, a British government source said Ms Truss would warn Mr Biden that Beijing poses a greater threat to the West than Vladimir Putin’s Russia. The source said: “Russia has shown that it poses an acute, active threat to Western stability and prosperity, but Liz believes China poses the greatest long-term threat to our values ​​and way of life.

“Expect at the UN this week to say we need to learn lessons from Ukraine and show Beijing that we will stand up for freedom and democracy around the world.”

Ms. Truss will fly to the US after the funeral for a two-day meeting at the UN in New York, where she will meet with Mr. Biden on Wednesday for official talks.

She will also deliver an important speech to the UN on ‘Global Britain’ before returning to the UK in the early hours of Thursday.

Last night, a senior diplomatic source said: “The funeral discussions and the events surrounding it will focus solely on the Queen and her legacy. Once she’s in New York, it’s all business.

“The president has a 30-minute meeting with Japanese and Korean leaders, but she has much longer. Topics that will be discussed include Ukraine, trade relations between the US and the UK, China, Russia and the special relationship between the US and the UK.’

Former Ambassador Bolton said: ‘An assertive Ms. Truss could be a power booster for the US. (She has) talked about making sure Putin “loses in Ukraine” and suffers a “strategic defeat.”

By contrast, Mr. Biden and his more timid advisers seem to be carried away by Congress. As Ms. Truss is liberated from EU parochialism, she appears to be confronting China’s aspirations for the Indo-Pacific and then global hegemony.

Margaret Thatcher’s election as prime minister in 1979 foreshadowed Ronald Reagan’s election as president. We can only hope for a reprise, and the sooner the better.’

In an article before the Queen’s death, US website Politico praised “the next Queen Liz” and called her “a modern day Maggie Thatcher.”

American news outlets featured prominently in Mrs. Truss’ speech about the Queen’s death, helping to shape perceptions of her.

A source said: ‘Everyone loved Boris Johnson because he was such a bumbling Brit. But no one here knew what to think of Truss. What we’ve seen in recent days has killed her critics. She has been pushed onto the world stage and found not wanting.

“We expect her to impress America and plan coverage accordingly. We will be broadcasting her speech live and are preparing packages about her background, who she is, her beliefs.

“This is her big chance to shine on the world stage. These first two weeks are arguably the most influential of her tenure, especially when it comes to Americans.”