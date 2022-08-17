Liz Truss says British workers ‘need more graft’ to get richer

Liz Truss has brushed aside a comment after a recording was released complaining that British workers don’t have a ‘transplant’.

The Tory leaders’ frontrunners swept at the ‘work culture’ in parts of the UK outside London, comparing it unfavorably with China.

In the comments – made when Ms Truss was Chancellor of the Exchequer between 2017 and 2019 – she warned Britons must improve productivity to be ‘richer’.

Asked about the tape at Hustings last night, the future prime minister said she “wanted more productivity across the country and we need more economic growth.”

But Labor grabbed the word and allies tried to cool the spat this morning.

In interviews, former cabinet minister Sajid Javid said he “didn’t know the exact context” of the comments and stressed that British workers are “the hardest working in the world”.

Despite the furore, Ms Truss got a big boost today with the latest ConservativeHome poll showing she is firmly on her way to victory on September 5. In a survey of activists, she was 60 to 28 percent ahead of Rishi Sunak.

On the recording obtained by the Guardian, Ms Truss can be heard saying: ‘There is a fundamental issue of British work culture.

“If we want to become a richer and more prosperous country, that essentially has to change. But I don’t think people want to change that.’

She added that in Britain there was a trifle about wanting the easy answers, before saying: ‘But what really needs to be done is more… more ent. It’s not a popular message.’

She also said productivity was “very, very different in London from the rest of the country” and claimed it was “partly a matter of mindset and attitude.”

“If you look at productivity, it’s very, very different in London than in the rest of the country. But actually this has been a historical fact for decades. Essentially it’s partly a matter of mindset and attitude, I think. It’s basically the work culture.

“If you go to China, it’s very different, I can assure you.”

Asked about the comments made at the Tory leadership meetings in Perth last night, Ms Truss said: ‘I don’t know what you are quoting there, but the points I’ve always made is that in this country we need more productivity across the country. and we need more economic growth.

“What we don’t have enough of is capital investment and that’s why it’s so important that we get companies to invest, whether it’s in the oil and gas industry or the whiskey industry.”

A Truss campaign source said: ‘These comments half a decade old lack context, but one thing that is as clear today as ever before is the need to increase productivity, leading to higher wages and a better quality of life for employees. throughout the UK. As prime minister, Liz will ensure an economy with high wages, high growth and low taxes.”

Javid told Times Radio that Ms Truss knew Britons are “among the hardest working in the world”.

“I’ve seen first hand, Liz, British workers are among the hardest working in the world, the hours they put in, the effort they put in, it couldn’t be more difficult,” he said.

‘Until recently I had the largest workforce in the country, which is our fantastic NHS. The doctors, the nurses I work with for example, they couldn’t work harder.

“But when it comes to the public sector, or the private sector, when it comes to increasing productivity, there’s a big role for government and the need to get that right.”

Jonathan Ashworth, secretary of shadow work and pensions, referred to an abandoned Truss campaign promise that could have cut public sector wages outside London, adding: “Now it has been revealed she has said people outside London don’t have the right culture.” or attitude.

“With wages dwindling due to Tory’s failure to contain inflation and years of sluggish growth, it is extremely insulting for Liz Truss to call British workers effectively lazy.”