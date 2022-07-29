Liz Truss rejects windfall tax on energy sector as Rishi Sunak denies backtracking on VAT

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has rejected suggestions for a windfall tax on energy companies’ profits, despite UK Gas owner Centrica’s announcement of huge profits amid calls for increased fuel bill support for struggling UK households.

Truss, who has led the polls in recent weeks in the race to become Tory leader and next prime minister, said the move would send “the wrong message” to the world, adding that the Shell government and other parties should encourage companies to invest in the UK.

Truss spoke to Conservative members in Leeds on Thursday during the first of 12 party gatherings, arguing that, in light of a global economic crisis and war in Ukraine, now was “not the time for the status quo,” as she said. outlined to boost growth and curb the cost of living crisis.

“What I would do is create low-tax investment zones and encourage those companies to invest in our country,” she told the audience.

The Foreign Secretary added: “What we need to do now is use more of our North Sea reserves to help people with living expenses and that is what I have done alongside a temporary moratorium on the green energy tax to really help people with their accounts.”

Her comments were made as Centrica’s operating profit rose to £1.3 billion in the first six months of the year, compared to £262 million in the same period last year. The company, the UK’s largest energy retailer, is expected to pay a dividend of 1 pence per share, worth £59 million.

Chief executive Chris O’Shea is among those calling on the government to provide more support to energy customers, saying: “Look at the average household income in the UK [and] you can see it’s going to put a lot of pressure on people.”

Consultancy BFY Group has warned that the energy price cap in the UK will rise to an average of £3,840 in January, while gas and electricity bills are expected to rise to an average of £500 a month.

Meanwhile, rival Rishi Sunak pushed back criticism that his pledge to cut VAT on domestic fuel was a sea-change as he reiterated the importance of remaining fiscally responsible.

“What I won’t do is start a deluge of tens and tens of billions of pounds of unfunded pledges and put them on the nation’s credit card, and pass them on to our children and our grandchildren,” he said.

Sunak added: “But once we get inflation under control and make sure that mortgage rates don’t go up and people get paralyzed, of course I’m going to cut taxes.”

The former chancellor also proposed the idea of ​​a “buyer’s cartel” over energy prices as a means of curbing President Vladimir Putin’s regime in Russia and tackling energy prices.

“We can have a buyers cartel in the world where everyone would agree to pay a fixed amount for Russian energy, and enforce it through secondary sanctions. . . That would be one way of making sure we get the energy we need at prices that are much better for us and deprive Russia of the revenues funding its war effort,” he said.

Next week, more than 150,000 members of the Conservative party will receive ballots to vote on the next party leader and prime minister, the results of which will be announced on September 5.

Early polls have placed Truss in the lead. Data released this month by YouGov shows that 62 percent of Tory members polled would vote for her, while 38 percent would vote for Sunak.

However, Sunak’s allies have argued that he is beginning to narrow the gap. Remarkable, YouGov . poll published on Wednesday, showed that Sunak has an edge among swing voters.

In a wide variety of hustings, the candidates were questioned on topics ranging from immigration to the Scottish independence referendum.

Sunak rejected suggestions from an audience member that he had “stabbed” Boris Johnson in the back by resigning as chancellor this month.

He argued the decision to resign was “difficult”, adding that the move was motivated by differences in economic policies with the prime minister.

Both Sunak and Truss presented new policy announcements on Thursday in an effort to bolster their support.

The Foreign Secretary reiterated her commitment to address Russian aggression in Ukraine, promising that as Prime Minister she would update the Integrated Security and Defense Assessment and commit Britain to a “new Marshall Plan” for Ukraine as part of the the reconstruction efforts.

As part of his domestic agenda, Sunak has pledged to double the number of foreign offenders deported each year.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has since come out in favor of Truss in a newspaper interview.

‘I sat in the cabinet next to Liz for two and a half years. I sat next to her on the National Security Council. I have sat next to her at NATO and international summits. I’ve seen her in action,” he told The Sun on Thursday. “And you know, she’s authentic. She’s honest. And she has experience.”