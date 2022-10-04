Liz Truss refuses to rule out state pension age rising above 67 faster

<!–

Liz Truss today refused to rule out a rise in the state pension age as she struggles to balance the Government’s books.

The Prime Minister balked when challenged about the need for the age to receive the payments to rise above the currently planned 67.

By May next year at the latest, a review of how the sky-high costs of the pension scheme must be handled must be given.

It is widely expected to confirm that those born in the 1970s will have to wait until they turn 68.

The government said five years ago that bringing the legal timetable forward seven years would be ‘fair’ and save around £74bn.

The aging population and the increasing life expectancy will push up the costs of the national pension for decades

Mrs Truss has committed to keeping the triple lock on the state pension – which means that payouts rise in line with the highest of earnings, inflation and 2.5 per cent. She has pointed out that she has not done the same for benefits in the working age.

Asked by Sky News today whether she would end up raising the state pension age beyond 67, Mrs Truss replied: ‘You’re asking me to speculate about all sorts of decisions that haven’t been made yet.

“What is important above all is that we dealt with the energy prices people were facing. We have helped curb inflation through that intervention.

“We have lowered taxes to make the economy grow.

‘We will make economic reforms in areas such as moving faster with construction projects, moving faster with transport projects to get the economy going.

‘And that is what we have to do because we are facing a very difficult international situation, a slowing global economy.

“So yes, I will do whatever it takes to fix these issues.”

The age at which a person can start receiving their state pension is expected to rise gradually from 66 to 67 between 2026 and 2028.

According to current legislation, it must rise again to 68 between 2044 and 2047.

However, it can be brought forward to between 2037 and 2039.

The State Pension is currently worth more than £9,600 a year to pensioners.

Anyone who has 35 years of full National Insurance contributions will get the full benefit of £185.15 a week.

The Court of Auditors, chaired by Tory peer Baroness Neville-Rolfe, suggests ministers are also considering more fundamental reforms.

In addition to regional differences, the review also considers the impact on people with different characteristics and opportunities, including those at risk of disadvantage.

This has been interpreted as meaning that poorer workers with a lower ‘healthy’ life expectancy could receive their state pension earlier than the better-off.