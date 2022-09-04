Liz Truss promises economic action from Day 1 of premiership

Liz Truss, widely expected to become Britain’s prime minister on Monday, has pledged to tackle the cost of living crisis in her first week at No. 10, as she strives to accelerate long-term electricity market reforms.

Truss, the foreign minister, said she would take “action on energy bills and energy supplies” immediately, while her new chancellor – expected Kwasi Kwarteng – would work out details in a mini-budget later this month.

The results of the seven-week contest to find a new Conservative leader will be announced over lunch Monday, with Truss expected to defeat her rival, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Boris Johnson will make a farewell statement in Downing Street on Tuesday morning before flying to Balmoral, the residence of the Queen’s Highland, to tender his resignation.

The new Tory leader will therefore travel to Balmoral before returning to Downing Street on Tuesday afternoon to face one of the most terrifying in-trays of any new Prime Minister.

Truss, writing in the Sunday Telegraphreiterated its promise of tax cuts for businesses and households, but also said: “I will take decisive action to ensure that families and businesses get through this winter and into the next.”

Sunak’s team claims that a combination of short-term palliative measures coupled with Truss’ pledges to roll back national insurance and corporate tax cuts, and its pledge to increase defense spending, would raise more than £100 billion. can cost.

Truss said her approach would be “backed by a firm grip on public finances and a commitment to the principles of sound money and lean state.”

Treasury insiders are concerned about the impact of new loans at a time of rising interest rates and market jitters over the UK economy, but Truss has rejected the ‘old thinking’ in the UK economic establishment.

She said she would appoint a council of economic advisers that would “assemble a team of world-class economists so that my chancellor and I have the best ideas and the latest research to get the economy moving”.

Truss also said she wanted to move away from a “paste band-aid and kick the can in the road” approach and her allies have talked about energy market reforms to reduce the impact on future crises.

Kwarteng, the current company secretary, wants to accelerate reforms in the wholesale electricity market to break the link with volatile gas prices. The current system means that even those who produce power from nuclear or renewable energy sources can get high wholesale prices for electricity because of the high market prices for gas.

Sunak had proposed a temporary windfall tax on electricity generators that would bring in £3 to £4 billion a year until the market is established, but Truss has ruled out an extension of the existing levy, which only applies to North Sea oil and gas producers .