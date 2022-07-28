Liz Truss pledges to boost Commonwealth ties if she becomes Prime Minister

This would make the 56 Commonwealth countries act as a stronghold for China

If She Becomes Prime Minister, Truss Said She Would Launch a ‘New Commonwealth Deal’

Liz Truss has vowed to counter China’s dominance by forging stronger trade ties with the Commonwealth if she becomes prime minister.

The foreign minister said she wanted to provide nations with “a clear alternative to Beijing’s growing evil influence.”

By prioritizing trade with Commonwealth countries, she said economic and security ties would be strengthened – and British businesses would receive a major boost.

Miss Truss said she would launch a ‘New Commonwealth Deal’ to ensure that the 56 Commonwealth countries act as a stronghold for China.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives at her office in central London, Great Britain, on July 27, 2022

Miss Truss announced her proposals as the Commonwealth Games kick off, saying: ‘I will make sure the Commonwealth is at the center of my plans for Britain.

“As one of the largest groups of freedom-loving democracies, we must ensure that there are clear benefits to remaining in the Commonwealth and provide nations with a clear alternative to Beijing’s growing evil influence.

“Giving priority to trade with Commonwealth countries will strengthen economic and security ties while boosting the opportunities for British businesses to access one of the world’s largest economic blocs.”

Miss Truss accused her rival Rishi Sunak of pushing for a closer relationship with China during a heated TV debate on Monday.

Conservative Party leadership candidate Liz Truss leaves Ealing TV Studios in West London after attending TV debate

Mr Sunak said it is necessary to recognize that Beijing is a “threat to our national security, it is a threat to our economic security”.

Miss Truss disputed his comments, saying: ‘A month ago you insisted on closer trade ties with China.

“This isn’t something you’ve advocated in government. I’m glad you switched to my thinking, but it’s prompted by the State Department – the tougher stance we’ve taken on China.”