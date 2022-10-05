Liz Truss ‘planning new legal curbs’ on strikes by teachers, doctors, nurses and firefighters

<!–

Liz Truss is planning new legal restrictions on strikes by teachers, doctors, nurses and firefighters to ensure minimum service levels are maintained during industrial disputes, it has emerged.

The Prime Minister is ready to extend draft legislation aimed at preventing widespread strike chaos on the transport network to include the entire public sector.

The proposal comes amid fears of a “winter of discontent” with teachers’ and nurses’ unions currently considering strike action as part of disputes over their pay amid the cost of living crisis.

Rail workers, lawyers and Royal Mail staff have also recently staged walkouts.

The government hopes the new legislation will prevent unions from ‘holding the country to ransom’.

They also hope it will force Labor to have to choose between supporting its union donors or those who use public services.

Furious union leaders vowed to fight any new legal limit on strike action.

In France, there is a legal requirement that all students must be allowed to go to school during teacher strikes

Ministers have repeatedly promised new laws – to fulfill a Tory manifesto commitment from 2019 – aimed at ensuring there is a minimum level of service on transport networks during strikes.

According to The timesThe PM is considering an extension of this legislation and asked ministers to find ways to apply the principle in the public sector.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has been tasked with drawing up a list of ‘essential public services’ on which legal limits on strike action can be imposed.

The newspaper reported that the government is initially looking at applying new strike laws to schools, the NHS and the fire service, while post office workers and garbage men are less likely to be included, and no decision has been made on border controls.

Police, prison officers and the Armed Forces are prohibited from striking.

A senior government source said: ‘We support the right to strike but at the end of the day we have to stop unions holding the country to ransom and that applies to other public services as well as transport.

“Labour had to decide whose side they are on and I hope in the end they would support us.”

Local authorities must guarantee that children will be looked after, with council representatives or even parents sent to classrooms if necessary.

Some cabinet ministers are said to fear that introducing similar laws in the UK would undermine ongoing negotiations with unions and lead to more strikes before the new legislation can be passed.

Union leaders have already reacted with fury to the suggestion Mrs Truss could bring new legal restrictions on strike action.

Paul Nowak, deputy general secretary of the TUC, said: ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if this mess of a Conservative government put as much effort into increasing wages, ending precarious employment and tackling staff shortages as they do by beating unions and workers?

‘The TUC and our unions will fight 100 per cent to defend the fundamental right to strike.’