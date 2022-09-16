Liz Truss will meet Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau before Queen’s state funeral

<!–

Liz Truss will meet Joe Biden and other world leaders for private talks ahead of the Queen’s state funeral next week.

The US president is one of the leading figures who will fly to London on Monday for the ceremony.

And some are holding meetings with the Prime Minister, who only took charge in Downing Street last Tuesday.

Tomorrow Ms Truss will meet the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand, Anthony Albanese and Jacinda Ardern, at Chevening Mansion.

On Sunday she will meet Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, her Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Mr Biden in Downing Street.

As a show of respect for the former monarch, no details or photos of their conversations will be released and there will be no press conferences.

French President Emmanuel Macron will also attend the funeral, but he is reportedly planning to hold talks with Ms Truss next week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

At the state funeral, hundreds of dignitaries from around the world will pay their final respects to the Queen in London in what will be one of the UK’s largest logistical and diplomatic events in decades.

They will join members of the Royal Family, past and present British Prime Ministers and key figures from public life at Westminster Abbey – which seats about 2,000 people – at 11 a.m. Monday.

No guest list has been released yet, but Biden was one of the first to announce that he will be attending with his wife Jill.

Albanian announced that he will not travel alone, tweeting that he and Governor General David Hurley will be joined by “10 Australians who have made extraordinary contributions to their communities” at Buckingham Palace’s invitation.

The German Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Italian Sergio Mattarella, the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro are among the presidents present, along with Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission.

King Felipe of Spain and his wife, Queen Letizia, are among the European royals who will be in attendance.

Emperor Naruhito of Japan is also expected to travel to London for what would be his first overseas trip since he took the throne in 2019.

China hit back today after parliamentary authorities banned its delegation from viewing the queen’s coffin.

All heads of state visiting London for the funeral on Monday have been invited to pay their respects to the late monarch at Westminster Hall before her funeral.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was invited to Monday’s event but is instead sending a delegation led by Vice President Wang Qishan.

However, the Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle has turned down a request to the Chinese group to enter the ancient heart of British democracy.

Sir Lindsay has maintained that Chinese state officials should not be allowed to enter parliament after they imposed sanctions on MPs for condemning human rights abuses against Uyghurs.

The move sparked a sharp response from China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning today. While insisting she had no official information, Mao said the UK as a host must “follow diplomatic protocols and proper manners to receive guests”.

Asked for Liz Truss’s opinion on the matter, a spokeswoman for No. 10 said: “Admission to Parliament is a matter for Parliament.”