Liz Truss is set to back down over plans to squeeze benefits payments to calm warring MPs

Liz Truss stands ready to backtrack on plans to cut benefits as she tries to calm her warring MPs.

The Prime Minister hinted yesterday that in the ‘medium-term budget plan’ to be cut in real terms by October 31, there is a plan: ‘Expenditure will grow less quickly than previously planned.’

But government sources suggested the plan to increase benefits in line with income rather than inflation would be scaled back.

Asked outright whether the tightness – worth up to £7bn – would continue, a source said: “The decision to raise corporate taxes means the worst of the pressure has been removed and we will be able to manage some of the to avoid more extreme things.’

Ms Truss felt that the tightness in benefits was “defensible”, arguing that it was unfair to ask working people who receive an average pay rise of 5.5 percent to ask for a 10 percent increase for those with to fund a benefit.

But the plan sparked backlash from some Tories, including Cabinet Secretary Penny Mordaunt, who said benefits should keep pace with inflation.

The prime minister’s allies said she would now focus “relentlessly” to ensure the Halloween economic statement would restore the government’s reputation for economic competence.

One of them said: ‘The main goal now is to have the budget plan ready within two weeks and to make it very clear to people how we are going to balance the books.

“The challenge and opportunity is to create a plan that will get the numbers right and get economic growth back on track.”

The medium-term budget plan, which will now be drafted by Jeremy Hunt, will set out how the government will reduce debt within five years.

Corporate tax reversals and the top tax rate of 45p cut £20bn of the £45bn in tax cuts Kwasi Kwarteng announced in the emergency budget last month.

But economists said last night that cuts of at least £20 billion – and perhaps double that – are still needed to balance the books.

Speaking at an emergency press conference in Downing Street last night, the Prime Minister said: ‘We will do whatever it takes to ensure that debt as a share of the economy declines in the medium term.

“We will monitor the size of the state to ensure that taxpayers’ money is always well spent. Our public sector will become more efficient to deliver world-class services to the British people. And spending is growing less rapidly than previously planned.’

Government sources said ministers will also move forward next week with the first of a series of ‘supply-side reforms’ in areas ranging from broadband rollout and planning to labor law and childcare.

Ministers are also expected to roll out a range of policies to start up the Tory base, including measures to tighten strike laws and fight crime.

A source said: ‘We need to go back to a period of stable government, take over the public’s priorities and make sure we deliver on them.’

Miss Truss is expected to spend much of the weekend reassuring ministers and senior MPs that she has a credible plan to move forward. Sources said there were no plans for a cabinet meeting until next week.