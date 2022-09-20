Liz Truss insists soaring energy bills are ‘a price worth paying’ to combat Putin

<!–

Liz Truss today insisted that rising energy bills are ‘worth a price’ to fight Vladimir Putin – while pledging to press ahead with measures to stimulate the economy even if they are ‘unpopular’.

The prime minister, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly, has made it clear that “long-term security” against Russia takes precedence over the immediate pain of rising gas costs.

And she struck a defiant tone ahead of a mini-budget to be unveiled Friday by Kwasi Kwarteng, suggesting she will ignore critics to ditch the impending corporate tax hike and cap City bonuses.

“Not every measure will be popular and there are always vested interests, people who are against measures that increase economic growth,” she told reporters.

“But what’s important to me, what’s important to the chancellor, is that people have more opportunities, there is more investment, that there are jobs with higher wages. And we’re willing to make that argument. This is about increasing the pie.’

Truss insisted rising energy bills are ‘worth a price’ to fight Vladimir Putin (pictured in Moscow today)

Ms Truss continues: ‘Lower taxes lead to economic growth, I have no doubt about that.

“Now, of course, there are other measures we need to take to boost economic growth. During the campaign, I talked about accelerating the acceleration of growth projects, fixing mobile broadband, the arteries of the economy – we must do that too.

“But having the highest taxes in 70 years and levying corporate taxes at a time when we are trying to attract investment to this country will not deliver growth. We have to be competitive.’

The prime minister has already announced a dazzlingly expensive policy for the government to freeze average annual household bills at £2,500 for two years.

International gas prices have skyrocketed as Europe seeks to reduce dependence on Russia’s fossil fuels, exacerbating the problems as Putin shuts down the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Ms Truss told reporters who traveled with her to a United Nations summit in New York that the UK “cannot jeopardize our security because of cheap energy”.

“The point I am making is that it is a price worth paying for Britain as our long-term security is paramount,” she added.

“But what I don’t want to happen is for this to be passed on to bill payers beyond that energy guarantee I’ve outlined, because I don’t think that’s right.”

Ms Truss struck a defiant tone ahead of a mini-Budget to be unveiled by Kwasi Kwarteng (pictured) on Friday

French President Emmanuel Macron has pushed for a 10 percent reduction in energy consumption in the coming months as the EU instructs member states to cut consumption this winter.

But Ms. Truss leaves it to consumers to choose whether they want to save on heating and other power consumption in the coming difficult months.

“No, we’re not talking about energy rationing,” she told reporters.

‘Of course I am always in favor of energy efficiency measures such as home insulation, that makes sense, and energy prices are higher than they were.

‘There is a strong incentive for companies and households to invest in energy efficiency, but we do have a reliable energy supply, but in the end everyone decides for themselves how they will do those things.’