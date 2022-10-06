Liz Truss heads for Prague summit after Tory conference chaos

Liz Truss will today urge European leaders to help ‘keep the lights on’ this winter after buying political breathing room with her Tory conference speech.

The Prime Minister is attending a summit in Prague, where she will hold talks with colleagues including French President Emmanuel Macron.

She will press the group to agree that gas and electricity connections between the countries must be kept open, as the conflict with Russia raises fears of shortages in the coming months.

The appeal comes against the backdrop of fears that Norway could choose to close interconnections with the UK and the EU to avoid power outages for its own population.

Norway has the capacity to supply the UK with 1.4 gigawatts (GW) through a cable to Northumberland – which is a key part of National Grid’s contingency planning.

Mrs Truss is turning her focus to tackling a winter crisis after a Conservative conference hit by conflicts over tax rates and benefit cuts.

The premier has more nonsense after a solid address to the party faithful, who sets out her sand-blue vision for the country.

However, MPs have warned that if the polls continue to show a massive lead for Labour, there will be a move to “kick her out”.

Former minister Nadine Dorries this morning renewed her call for the Prime Minister to return to the agenda championed by Boris Johnson.

Mrs Dorries told The Times: ‘I understand we need to boost growth, but you don’t do that by throwing the baby out with the bathwater. You don’t win elections by slipping to the right and deserting midfield for Keir Starmer to plant his flag on.

‘If we continue down this path, we will absolutely face a Stephen Harper-type wipeout. I’m sure she’s listened and will stop and think about it.’

Former Canadian Prime Minister Mr. Harper lost power to Justin Trudeau in the 2015 election.

A supportive senior MP told MailOnline the important thing was that she had ‘got through’ her speech – although they admitted it was a ‘low bar’.

“There’s no doubt she’s bought herself some ground,” the former minister said, warning that major battles with rebels in Westminster still lie ahead.

“The important thing was to get things out of the way and go back to put some heads together.”

A former minister was less optimistic, branding Mrs Truss ‘deluded’ and ‘incompetent’. ‘I have never seen the Tory party in such a desperate state. It reminds me of John Mayor’s dying days.

‘She will have to go. It’s just a matter of time. Red Wall MPs have had a taste of rebellion. If they see Liz Truss can’t keep their seats they will kick her out… it will be a chain reaction.

‘I think she will take reservations for benefits. She’s digging into something that she’s going to have to back up.’

Ms Truss also faces a backlash for ending the Tory link with Isaac Levido, the Australian political strategist who played a key role in the 2019 election victory.

Lee Cain, a former No10 communications chief, said it was a ‘monumental mistake’ as Mr Levido helped spearhead the ‘best election campaign in decades’.

Ms Truss is expected to meet Mr Macron for a bilateral meeting later after holding talks with him during a UN summit in New York last month.

Downing Street said Ms Truss’ talks with Mr Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will focus on migration and aim to secure progress on joint operations to disrupt gangs that traffic in people.

No 10 added that the Prime Minister will urge countries to act more quickly to end Europe’s dependence on Russian energy supplies in the face of its invasion of Ukraine.

Mrs Truss is expected to tell the opening plenary in Prague: ‘Europe is facing its biggest crisis since the Second World War. And we have faced it together with unity and determination.

‘We must continue to stand firm – to ensure that Ukraine wins this war, but also to deal with the strategic challenges that it has revealed.’

Mrs Truss will try to emphasize Britain’s role in European affairs – including Ukraine – despite leaving the EU.

The Prime Minister will say: ‘The threat was left to linger for far too long. Now we are finally addressing Putin’s aggression head on.

‘And we should take the same approach with other challenges ahead – including long-standing regional issues such as energy and migration.

“Instead of the old approach that simply treated the symptoms, it’s time to address the root causes.”

Writing in The Times, Mrs Truss said it was vital for countries to support each other by keeping interconnections going, even in times of shortage.

“Britain sends and receives both gas and electricity through the undersea cables and pipelines that connect us to neighbors such as France, Belgium and the Netherlands,” she writes.

“Today we must all commit to keeping these connections open this winter, keeping the lights on across the continent.”

Mrs Truss is expected to join Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala for a working lunch.

As foreign minister, she was skeptical of the planned summit, so her decision to attend has given rise to some surprise.