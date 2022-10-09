Liz Truss faces climbdown on benefits as Cabinet ministers rally round

Ministers today sought to bolster Liz Truss’ position amid claims she is poised for another climb over plans to cut benefits in real terms.

A large number of cabinet stalwarts have been deployed to rally support for the prime minister, with warnings that the Tories will face electoral catastrophe unless they unite.

After a party conference that was ravaged by infighting, Suella Braverman, Nadhim Zahawi, Penny Mordaunt and Environment Minister Ranil Jayawardena all wrote articles supporting Ms Truss.

In interviews this morning, Mr Zahawi warned that the government should focus on executing its policies. “Delay is our worst enemy,” he told Sky News. Dither and delay end in defeat.

A No 10 source said the “cold harsh reality” is that the party must “get behind Liz” or end up with a “monstrous coalition of Labor and the SNP”.

However, there is growing speculation that Ms Truss will have to perform another U-turn of ministers on welfare benefits.

The Prime Minister has indicated that she wants to increase benefits in April with wages rather than inflation, but Ms Mordaunt openly opposed the idea last week and even loyal ministers elsewhere are alarmed.

Some plan to ambush Ms Truss when the cabinet meets on Tuesday, according to The Sunday Times.

The chaos came against the backdrop of more bleak polls for the Tories. According to Opinium, Labor led with 21 points – the highest ever recorded by the company. Mrs. Truss’s personal approval score was minus 47.

Ministers today sought to bolster Liz Truss’ position amid claims she is poised for another climb over plans to cut benefits in real terms. The prime minister was pictured at a European summit in Prague on Thursday

According to Opinium, Labor led with 21 points – the highest ever recorded by the company

In interviews this morning, Nadhim Zahawi warned that the government should focus on executing its policies

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was forced to deny claims he estimated the prime minister’s chances of survival at “just 40-60” last week after he abolished the top tax rate.

Former Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove has been branded ‘sadist’ after leading the uprising during the conference.

And as the maneuver gains momentum, ex-transport secretary Grant Shapps — another rebel leader — is said to be promoting himself as interim prime minister.

Ms Braverman stirred up trouble in Birmingham last week by expressing her ‘disappointment’ at the 45 pence tax rate, which revived the goal of getting immigration below 100,000 a year, and saying she wanted Britain would leave the European Convention on Human Rights – which is not government policy.

But writing in The Sun On Sunday, she warned against “splits and fallout.”

She wrote: ‘Those who are collaborating with Labor to undermine our Prime Minister are putting the Conservatives’ chances of winning in the next election in grave jeopardy.

‘So the choice for my colleagues and for us as a party is simple: back Liz or Keir Starmer, hand in hand with Nicola Sturgeon.’

In an article for Mail On Sunday, Mr Zahawi admitted the government didn’t get the ‘whole package right’ when it came to its growth plan, in a nod to the 45 per cent cut in the rate on revenues over £150,000.

But he drew a line under the affair and wrote, “Another big decision, done.”

“That is the mark of the Prime Minister’s leadership,” he said.

“She listened and decided to focus on what matters most: the bulk of our plan to get Britain moving.”

He insisted that “the time is now” for the Tories to rally behind Ms Truss, warning that the alternative – a Labor government “supported” by the SNP – is “incomprehensible”.

“We cannot allow the keys of the Kingdom to fall into their hands,” he said.

“That’s why my fellow conservatives have to restrain us.”

Zahawi said Tory MPs should support their leader, not “work against her,” as he warned that “division will only lead to drift, delay and defeat.”

Ms Mordaunt, who has publicly advocated increasing benefits in line with inflation, also warned of divisions within the ranks of the parties.

She wrote in The Sunday Telegraph that Ms Truss “recognized that mistakes had been made” with the mini-budget and “acted” accordingly.

“Anyone can wave to the cameras. Everyone can be everything to all people. That’s the easy thing,’ said Mrs Mordaunt.

“You measure leaders when they are blinded in the ring by the media taking one punch after another and making the hard decisions that are needed.

“All my colleagues have a role to play in delivering for the British people. We need all the talents to help our nation now. Division only plays into the hands of those who want to steer our country in the wrong direction.’

Jayawardena made a similar statement in his own piece for The Sunday Express, saying colleagues should ‘go after the Prime Minister’ and ‘deliver, deliver, deliver’.

Grant Shapps (left) is said to have advertised himself as interim prime minister. Michael Gove (right at Tory conference last week) has been branded ‘sadist’ for leading a rebellion

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been forced to deny claims he estimated the prime minister’s chances of survival at ‘just 40-60’ last week after the volte face over the abolition of the top tax rate

“If we don’t, it will lead to a coalition of chaos – a Labor government, backed by the SNP and the Lib Dems,” he said.

“We have to support Liz Truss – or get Keir Starmer in Nicola Sturgeon’s pocket.”

As the civil war rages on, Boris Johnson is said to be “full of energy” and show “absolutely no bitterness” after overthrowing his premiership.

Former Culture Minister Nadine Dorries, who chose to return to the back seat when Ms Truss took over the reins at number 10, said the ex-Prime Minister was ‘waves a cricket bat’ when she went to see him earlier this week.

He ‘hadn’t even looked’ at Mrs Truss’ speech at the Conservative Party conference, Mrs Dorries said, and seemed ‘happy and very relaxed’.

The ex-minister has also criticized the government’s current trajectory, warning Ms Truss she has made “big mistakes” in her first few weeks in office and suggesting the Tories risk losing the next election unless the prime minister changes course.

In the Mail on Sunday, Ms Dorries wrote that Ms Truss should bring big beasts like Mr Shapps and Steve Barclay back into the Cabinet, even if they supported Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest.

“We also need a turnaround in announcements that affect animal welfare. Why do you say you are going to relax the ban on foie gras, a ‘delicacy’ where geese are cruelly force-fed? Or on the live export of animals? Many of our constituents actually love animals,” she wrote.