Liz Truss faces cabinet uprising over plans to relax immigration rules for foreign workers

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Liz Truss faces the first cabinet uprising of her fledgling premiership over plans to relax immigration rules to boost the economy.

High-ranking figures, including Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Commerce Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, would not be satisfied with a possible relaxation of the rules for the bottleneck professions list.

These are jobs where there is a particular lack of homegrown people to fill the vacancies and the maximum number of arrivals limiting the number of arrivals to 30,000 to 40,000 people could be increased.

Other relaxations may include toning down the requirement to speak English to a particular skill, the Telegraph reported:.

The maximum number of 30,000 – 40,000 people could also be increased.

Ms Bravermans said she has joined Mr Rees-Mogg and International Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch in pushing for net migration to decline, according to a Tory 2019 manifesto.

A source told the Daily Telegraph: ‘The Home Secretary does not believe that reducing net migration has to mean moving towards lower growth. You can reach both. You can solve the economic bottlenecks that require higher skills, but at the same time reduce total migration.’

Liz Truss faces the first cabinet uprising of her fledgling premiership over plans to relax immigration rules to boost the economy.

High-ranking figures, including Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Commerce Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, would not be satisfied with a possible relaxation of the rules for the bottleneck professions list.

However, a source in Downing Street insisted the plan would mean the number would “increase in some areas and decrease in others.”

“As the Prime Minister has made clear, we also want people who are economically inactive to get back to work,” she added.

Part-time workers will see their benefits cut unless they take steps to work more hours, the chancellor said last week.

Announcing his growth plan to the House of Commons, Mr Kwarteng said the government would ask claimants to take active steps to seek more and better-paid work.

Universal Credit beneficiaries will need to meet regularly with their job coach if they don’t work a minimum of 15 hours a week at the national living wage.

Raising the 12-hour threshold will bring an additional 120,000 benefit claimants into the Intensive Work Search Regime, the Treasury said.

The UK has more than 1.2 million job vacancies and the Chancellor warned that inactivity in the labor market is holding back economic growth.

Mr Kwarteng was accused today of ‘fueling the flames’ of the plunging pound by hinting at new ‘unfunded’ tax cuts.

Rachel Reeves of Labor accused ministers of reckless gambling with national finances and of spooking markets with the ‘scale’ of government loans to pay for measures, including abolishing the top income tax rate.

The pound fell to its lowest level against the US dollar since decimalization in 1971, falling more than 4 percent to just $1.03, before gaining some ground as trading picked up Monday.

Market confidence in the new Prime Minister’s economic plans, Liz Truss, has caused sterling’s depreciation to fall, which could lead to a further surge in imports to the UK, such as oil and food.

Over the weekend, Mr. Kwarteng tried to clear up questions about the markets’ reaction to the biggest tax cut program in 50 years, which he announced Friday, and even suggested more could come.

During the Labor conference in Liverpool, Ms Reeves told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘It is incredibly worrying.

“I think a lot of people would have hoped things would calm down over the weekend, but I think the Chancellor fanned the flames on Sunday by suggesting there might be more incentives, more unfunded tax cuts, some of the one in the Another day led to a drop in the pound to an all-time low against the dollar.’

The shadow chancellor doubled down on her comparison of Mr. Kwarteng and the Prime Minister with “two gamblers in a casino chasing a loss” and warned that they gamble with the country’s finances.

“Here’s the thing, they don’t gamble with their money, they gamble all our money, so it’s irresponsible and reckless and also very unfair,” said Ms. Reeves.