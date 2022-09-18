Liz Truss ‘considering plans to slash taxes’ for Britons who work in deprived parts of the country

<!–

Liz Truss is considering plans to cut taxes on people living and working in new ‘investment zones’ in poorer parts of Britain, it appears.

The prime minister, who is preparing a mini-budget to be announced Friday, entered Downing Street with a promise to boost the economy and turn Britain into an ‘aspiration nation’.

In her first efforts to boost sluggish economic growth, Ms Truss will on Friday instruct Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to oversee a tax cut.

This is due to Ms. Truss delivering on her promises to reverse the National Insurance hike and halt a planned corporate tax hike.

It has also been suggested that Mr. Kwarteng could propose a 1 pence cut in the basic income tax rate, which his predecessor Rishi Sunak had planned for 2024.

In addition, according to the sun on sundayWith the tax incentives of Ms. Truss and Mr. Kwarteng, new ‘investment zones’ will be announced.

The paper reported that these ultra-low-tax and low-regulated parts of Britain could also lower personal taxes — such as national insurance or income tax — for those living and working in these areas.

Number 10 would consider plans with those ministers, in favor of the proposals, believing it would boost growth in disadvantaged areas, create jobs and help the Tories in their ‘leveling up’ mission.

Companies moving to and investing in the new zones — similar to Mr. Sunak’s “freeports” agenda, but with “rocket boosters” — will cut taxes and be freed from bureaucracy, such as scheduling restrictions and environmental regulations.

It is hoped that this can accelerate housing construction and infrastructure projects.

Friday’s mini-Budget comes at the end of a week in which Ms. Truss hopes to revive her premiership.

She had been Prime Minister for just over 48 hours before the Queen’s death plunged the country into a period of national mourning.

After Her Majesty’s funeral tomorrow, Ms. Truss will travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where she will hold a series of bilateral meetings with fellow world leaders, such as US President Joe Biden.

Her government will then announce action on Wednesday on energy costs for businesses, outline action to tackle the NHS’ backlogs on Thursday and then launch their fiscal stimulus on Friday.

The MPs then leave Westminster for the Labor and Tory party conferences.