Liz Truss calls up Jeremy Hunt: PM turns to experienced Cabinet operator as new Chancellor

Liz Truss has turned to veteran cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt to take charge of the treasury after she dramatically fired Kwasi Kwarteng.

The prime minister has appointed the 55-year-old as her new chancellor as she fights to save her premiership with efforts to calm mutinous Tory MPs and volatile financial markets.

The appointment marks a dramatic return to government for Mr Hunt, who appeared to admit just three months ago that his time in frontline politics was coming to an end.

In July, when he dropped out of this year’s Tory leadership contest, which was ultimately won by Ms Truss, Mr Hunt said it had become ‘clear to me that you only have one big shot at this’.

He went on to support Mrs. Truss’ rival Rishi Sunak after being eliminated from the race himself.

Hunt, a multi-millionaire married father of three, was previously the Conservative leader in 2019 when he was defeated by Boris Johnson in a runoff election.

But Mr Hunt is now back at the heart of the government, having previously served as Secretary of State in one of the “major offices of the state.”

He is also the longest-serving health secretary in history after his nearly six-year stint in the role.

When he enters the Treasury, Mr. Hunt will immediately be faced with questions about the economic agenda that he will oversee.

During his second failed bid to become prime minister this summer, Mr Hunt favored lowering corporate taxes to 15 percent.

This is lower than the 19 percent rate his fired predecessor Kwarteng had been aiming for – which is seen as a factor in last month’s mini-fiscal crisis.

Mr Hunt with his wife Lucia Guo in central London in 2019. During a visit to China the previous year, the Chancellor mistakenly called his Chinese wife “Japanese”

After serving as MP for South West Surrey in 2005, Mr Hunt became a key ally of David Cameron after backing his call for Tory leadership.

He held a series of shadow ministerial roles as one of the leading ‘Cameroons’ in hopes of bringing the conservatives back to power.

Under the coalition government that followed the 2010 general election, Mr Hunt took on the role of culture secretary, helping to oversee the 2012 Olympics.

He then moved to the Department of Health and oversaw the NHS for nearly six years to become the longest-serving health secretary in British history.

His rule sparked a major battle with young doctors — after they went on strike over changes to their contracts — which caused his popularity with voters to plummet.

But before leaving the health letter, Mr Hunt managed to get a £20bn boost to the NHS budget as a 70th ‘birthday gift’ to the health service.

Since then, there have been questions about Mr Hunt’s record as Health Minister in the wake of the Covid crisis, including how well he had left the NHS before a pandemic.

Theresa May, then Prime Minister, shuffled Mr Hunt to Secretary of State to replace Mr Johnson after his resignation in protest at Brexit policy in 2018.

It meant that, like Ms May and then-Chancellor Philip Hammond, the government’s summit was dominated by figures who had supported Remain in the EU referendum.

Mr Hunt is visiting King’s College Hospital in London in 2012 as Secretary of Health. He held the role for almost six years – the longest of any politician in history

In 2012, as culture secretary, he narrowly avoided injuring bystanders when a bell he rang flew off the handle during an Olympic celebration

When the Brexit chaos in Westminster led to Ms May’s resignation, Mr Hunt announced he would stand for Tory leadership but was a distant runner-up to winner Mr Johnson.

He declined to serve in Johnson’s government after rejecting a downgrade to Defense Secretary, although Mr Hunt said he would have liked to remain as Secretary of State.

Until today, he had since spent his time in Parliament sitting on the back benches of the House of Commons, taking up the chairmanship of the Health and Social Care Committee.

He had used that role to offer himself as a constructive critic of the government’s handling of the Covid crisis.

Despite his long experience in frontline politics, Mr Hunt was prone to a blunder such as in 2018 when – during a visit to China – he called his Chinese wife Lucia Guo “Japanese”.

In 2012, he narrowly avoided injuring bystanders when a bell he rang flew off the handle during an Olympic celebration.

Broadcasters have also been known to struggle with Mr Hunt’s last name, with several accidentally referring to him with a C word.