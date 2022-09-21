Liz Truss braces for bruising talks with Joe Biden in New York TONIGHT

<!–

Liz Truss is bracing for the bruising of the first talks with Joe Biden in New York tonight after the US president vowed to read her the riot act over Northern Ireland.

The new Prime Minister and Mr Biden will sit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly tonight.

But while leaders will agree on the crisis in Ukraine, there will be concerns that trouble spots could derail the latest incarnation of the ‘special relationship’.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has made it clear that Biden wants to discuss Northern Ireland’s protocol “in great detail” after urging her to resolve the long-running feud with the EU.

As Ms. Truss pushes through her plans to cut taxes to boost growth, the president also tweeted yesterday that he is “sick and tired of the trickle-down economy.”

While the barb was ostensibly for domestic consumption rather than aimed at the prime minister, it underscores the gap in their political stances.

Ms Truss is moving forward with her controversial Northern Ireland Protocol bill, despite the EU complaining it will violate international law by suspending elements of the Brexit agreement.

She did not discuss the protocol with France’s Emmanuel Macron at a meeting yesterday, and No. 10 declined to say whether she will bring it up later with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Sullivan told reporters the president will “encourage the UK and the European Union to achieve an effective outcome that ensures there is no threat to the fundamental principles of the Good Friday Agreement.”

“And he’ll talk to her about that in detail,” he added.

The adviser said Mr Biden “will express his strong view that the Good Friday Agreement – which is the touchstone of peace and stability in Northern Ireland – must be protected.”

“And we need to take collective steps – the US, the UK, the parties in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland – to ensure it is protected,” he added.

Ms Truss’s official spokesperson stressed that the protocol is an issue we “want to resolve with the EU.”

“It never worked,” he said.

The prime minister’s spokesman said it was “ridiculous” to suggest that Mr Biden criticized British policy, arguing that each country faces different economic challenges.

Sullivan welcomed Ms. Truss’s “robust and unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and said the Russian invasion would be a topic of discussion.

The ‘challenges of’ China, the energy crisis and the ‘economic relationship between the US and the UK’ were also taken into account.

But Ms Truss has notably acknowledged during her trip that a US-UK trade deal prized by Brexit supporters is still years away.

“There are currently no negotiations with the US and I don’t expect them to start in the short to medium term,” she said.

Mr Biden was supposed to hold talks with the Prime Minister in the UK while he was visiting to attend the Queen’s funeral, but they were postponed until Mrs Truss’s trip to the US.