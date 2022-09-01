Liz Hurley wows in a plunging bikini whilst holidaying at Elton John’s home 

<!–

She enjoys a lovely sun-filled getaway at Elton John’s home in France.

And Elizabeth Hurley wowed in a deep bikini as she applied her lip gloss, ready for another relaxing day in Nice on Thursday.

On Instagram, the actress, 57, looked incredible in the sultry snap and even donned sunglasses from the singers’ eyewear line.

Elizabeth Hurley wowed in a deep bikini as she geared up for another relaxing day at Elton John’s home in Nice, France on Thursday

Liz just looked sensational, showing off her sun-kissed tan as she posed a storm in the mirror.

She pulled back her dark brown locks in a messy updo with face framing and protected her eyes with the statement sunglasses.

She applied a dab of pink lip gloss and wrote, “South of France heaven. EH bikini, Clinique lipgloss & #eltonjohneyewear.’

Glowing: On Instagram, the actress looked incredible in the sultry snap and even donned sunglasses from the singers’ eyewear line

Pout: She applied a dab of pink lip gloss and wrote, ‘South of France heaven. EH bikini, Clinique lipgloss & #eltonjohneyewear’

It’s because Liz couldn’t hold back her smile as she was on Instagram with David Walliams on Wednesday as they joined Elton’s home.

The actress beamed as she wrapped her arms around the 51-year-old Britain’s Got Talent jury as they posed together for a photo gallery.

The model looked effortlessly chic in a white strappy midi dress with black flowers over it.

Liz looked fabulous as she shaped her dark brown locks into luxurious waves as they flowed down her back.

Coziness: It’s because Liz couldn’t hold back her smile as she socialized with David Walliams on Instagram on Wednesday as they joined Elton’s home

Good times! The duo seemed in good spirits as they were joined by hitmaker Elton John and his husband David Furnish (right) for the evening

Meanwhile, David wore a striking black shirt with blue and yellow flowers with beige pants.

The children’s author beamed, showing off his graying beard and short hair as he wrapped his arms around his close friend’s back.

The duo seemed upbeat as they posed on the balcony of Elton’s home in the south of France in front of a swimming pool and garden full of pink flower beds.

The pair were also joined by the hitmaker and his husband David Furnish for the evening.