Liz Hurley, 57, puts on a busty display in a pink swimsuit

Elizabeth Hurley put on a busty show when she boarded a yacht in the south of France with Elton John, his husband David Furnish and David Walliams on Wednesday.

The actress and model, 57, is on holiday with her famous group of friends and slipped into a low-cut pink swimsuit for a day out in the sun.

The swimwear revealed its ample assets and was paired with an orange crochet maxi skirt and sun hat.

Diving: Liz Hurley put on a busty show when she joined Elton John, his husband David Furnish and David Walliams on a yacht in the south of France on Wednesday

The beauty completed her look with sheer shades of black, wearing silver flip flops and sporting a striking gold bracelet on her wrist.

Elizabeth wore her long dark locks in beachy waves over her shoulders and chose to go makeup-free to complement her tan.

Meanwhile, Elton walked from head to toe in Gucci as usual, dressed in a green combo and sneakers from the designer.

Summer chic: The 57-year-old actress and model is on holiday with her famous group of friends and donned a low-cut pink bathing suit for a day in the sun

Elsewhere on the boat was comedian David Walliams, 51, who wore a black and white paisley shirt and dark knickers.

Next to him on the way to the yacht was Elton’s other half David Furnish, who wore yellow shorts.

It comes after Elizabeth couldn’t contain her smile earlier today when she socialized with David on Instagram as they joined Elton at his home in Nice, France.

Style: Meanwhile, Elton was in Gucci from head to toe as usual, wearing a green combo and designer sneakers

Glowing: Elizabeth wore her long dark locks in beachy waves over her shoulders and chose to go makeup-free to top up her tan

The beauty beamed as she wrapped her arms around the Britain’s Got Talent jury as they posed together for a photo gallery.

The model looked effortlessly chic in a white strappy midi dress with black flowers over it.

Liz looked fabulous as she shaped her dark brown locks into luxurious waves as they flowed down her back.

Meanwhile, David wore a striking black shirt with blue and yellow flowers with beige pants.

Yacht: Elsewhere on the way to the boat was comedian David Walliams, 51, (center) wearing a black and white paisley shirt and dark knickers

The children’s author beamed, showing off his graying beard and short hair as he wrapped his arms around his close friend’s back.

David captioned the photos to his 2 million followers: “With the dreamy @elizabethhurley1.”

The duo seemed upbeat as they posed on the balcony of Elton’s home in the south of France in front of a swimming pool and garden full of pink flower beds.

The pair were also joined by the hitmaker and his husband David for the evening.

Designer: Beside him on the way to the yacht was Elton’s other half David Furnish wearing a yellow shorts co-ord set

Filmmaker David, 59, cut a neat figure in a pink blazer and matching trousers that he paired with a plain white T-shirt.

David took to his own Instagram account to share a photo of his beautiful Elton, 79, rocking a navy blue Gucci double breasted jacket with coordinated pants and trainers.

The singer added bold blue-tinted glasses and a dazzling silver brooch to the song.

Day at sea: Elizabeth looked cheerful on the boat as she took in the sea view

Crew together: David stood on the boat taking pictures of Elton with some of his other friends

David captioned the snap: ‘Dress to Celebrate’.

It comes after Liz reportedly struck a deal with the Karen Millen brand to become the new face — and body — of their fashion line.

Liz is also set to receive £300,000 for her work and is tipped to strip naked to show off their bikini collection and swimsuit line.

Elizabeth, who is also known for her love of high-end fashion – snapped on red carpets with Versace – is ready to raise the bar and bring extra glamor to the mainstream fashion business.

A Karen Millen source told The Sun on Sunday: “Elizabeth is a national treasure and the brand is excited about this high-profile deal.”

Elizabeth Hurley Beach, the star who designs all of her own swimwear, is getting a six-figure deal for the collaboration.