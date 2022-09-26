Liz Cheney Will Do What It Takes To Prevent Trump From Running Republican Presidential Candidate

Retiring Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney has vowed to “do everything” to prevent former President Donald Trump from becoming a Republican presidential candidate.

Cheney, an outspoken critic of Trump, declined to say whether she would prefer Democrats retain their majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections.

Cheney, who leads the House investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, argued that voters should be aware of the power held by some Republicans, who continue to make baseless and false claims that the 2020 election has been stolen from Trump. , in the Republican Party.

She said the threat posed by those Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boebert who are challenging the election results outweighs her policy differences with the left.

Asked if she would prefer if Democrats won the midterm elections in November, Cheney, 56, said on Saturday: “It’s a tough question. I think there’s a lot of bad politics in the Biden administration, for example what we’re seeing now with regard to government spending.”

“However, I think it’s very important, as voters go to vote, that they recognize and understand what the Republican Conference is today, and how much power the election deniers, the people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert and Jim Jordan, how much power those people will have a Republican majority,” Cheney told the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Fox News reports.

She added: ‘Partisanship must have a limit. There must be an end.’

Cheney, who lost a Republican primary to a Trump-backed challenger in Wyoming last month, added that she would campaign for the Democrats if necessary if it meant Trump would no longer run for president.

Cheney said, “I’m going to make sure that Donald Trump, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure he’s not the nominee, and if he’s the nominee, I won’t be a Republican.”

Pictured: Trump throws 'Save America' caps to the crowd as he held a rally on Friday, September 23 in Wilmington, NC

Speaking to NBC in the wake of her loss, third-term Congressman Trump called “a very serious threat and risk to our republic,” and said defeating him “will require a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats, and independents — and that’s what I want to be a part of.”

She declined to say whether she would run for president, but admitted it’s “something I’m thinking about.”

The primary results — and the more than 35-point margin of her defeat — were a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right.

Trump is purging the Republican Party, ridding it of dissenters like Cheney and others who dare to defy him, and shifting the GOP landscape from coast to coast and the makeup of Congress

Of the 10 House Republicans, including Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump for instigating the January 6, 2021 Uprising in the Capitol, only two remain for reelection. The others have either withdrawn or, like Cheney, been defeated by Trump-backed challengers.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) (C) chairs a House Select Committee hearing to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol with Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) (L) and Rep. Elaine Luria (D-CA) at the Cannon House Office Building on July 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.

If Republicans gain control of the House and Senate in the November election, the new Congress will be destined to be remade in Trump’s image. However, his influence could actually cut both ways, win the House back to Republicans but cost the party the Senate if its candidates fail to generate the broader appeal needed for statewide elections.

For 50 years, the Cheneys have been a major influence in Washington, from when Dick Cheney first ran for Congress – later being elected vice president – ​​to the arrival of his daughter, who was elected in 2016. chosen alongside Trump’s White House victory.

But one The party once dominated by national-security-focused, business-friendly conservatives like its father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, now belongs to Trump, energized by his populist appeal and especially his denial of defeat in the 2020 election.

Such lies, flatly rejected by federal and state election officials, along with Trump’s own attorney general and judges he appointed, transformed Cheney from an occasional critic of the former president to the clearest voice within the GOP warning that he poses a threat to the democratic standards.

She is the top Republican on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Uprising in the Capitol by a crowd of Trump supporters, an attack she referred to when she nodded to her political future.

“I have said since January 6 that I will do whatever it takes to ensure that Donald Trump never comes near the Oval Office again — and I mean it,” she said during her concession speech in August.