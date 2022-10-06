Liz Cheney says Arizona GOP candidates threaten democracy

PHOENIX (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said on Wednesday that Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state pose a huge risk to democracy as both say they will refuse to certify the election results if they don’t like the results.

Cheney, a leading critic of the former president Donald Trump and one of only 10 U.S. House Republicans to vote to impeach him after the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, made the comments at an event hosted by the McCain Institute at Arizona State University.

Cheney also spoke broadly, saying it was a growing “Putin wing” of the Republican Party that wants America to withdraw from the world stage and refuse to defend freedom in other countries.

She’s spent a lot of time thinking about Arizona and the upcoming election here.

“In Arizona today you have a candidate for governor in Kari Lake, you have a candidate for secretary of state in Mark Finchem, both of whom have said – this is no surprise, it is no secret – they both said they would only honor the results of a election if they agree,” Cheney told the audience full of ASU students.

She said they were both looking at Trump’s 2020 loss in Arizona, and both know it was carried out under state law, and there were counts, recounts, audits, and judicial challenges all going against Trump.

“They’ve looked at all that, the law, the facts and the rulings, the courts, and they’ve said they don’t care,” Cheney said. “And if you care about democracy, and you care about the survival of our republic, then you have to understand, we all have to understand, that we cannot give power to people who have told us they will not hold elections.”

Cheney, who is vice chairman of the House committee investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on Congress and was thrashed in the Wyoming Republican primaries as a result of her refusal to support Trump, spoke of what she believes is a greater threat to the nation of a Republican party now completely in Trump’s control.

“The first thing we need to understand is that we’ve never been where we are now,” Cheney said. “We have never been in a stage, a place where we are faced with this kind of threat. And that’s because we face a threat from a former president trying to unravel the Republic.”

Cheney, daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, shared how she worked abroad for the International Republican Institute 30 years ago when former Arizona Sen. John McCain chaired the group’s board of directors. She said she saw firsthand how fragile some of those democracies were.

“And I think I knew to some extent that this was vulnerable even in the United States,” she said. “But I certainly didn’t understand how vulnerable. I think that’s such an important lesson that we have to learn from history.”

Cheney, who said her first vote was for Ronald Reagan and is a traditionally conservative Republican who favors low taxes and international involvement from the United States, also took pictures on the Fox News Channel.

The issue came up after she was asked about the meaning of patriotism by the moderator, McCain Institute Democracy Fellow Sofia Gross.

Cheney said being a patriot means loving the country more than any political party one belongs to.

“And that means you put your love for the country above politics, you put it above your political career,” she said.

She said McCain championed the idea that America is a nation founded on freedom, and that comes with an obligation to help defend freedom around the world.

“You can’t look at what’s happening with Russia and Ukraine today and say America is neutral on that,” Cheney said. “That’s a frontline in the war for freedom and America should support Ukraine.”

She pointed to what she called “a growing Putin wing of the Republican Party,” referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“And you see news outlets like Fox News running propaganda,” she said. “You haven’t just seen it on Tucker Carlson’s show, although he’s the biggest propagandist for Putin on that network.

“And you really have to ask yourself… whose side is Fox on in this fight?” Cheney added. “And how can you have a wing of the Republican Party that thinks America would stand behind Putin as he carries out that brutal invasion of Ukraine?”

Cheney has came up with the idea to become president in 2024if only to serve as a defender when the former president walks again.

