Liz Cheney: January 6 committee is ‘fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena’ for Ginni Thomas

Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) of the Jan. 6 committee suggested on Sunday that Supreme Court wife Clarence Thomas, conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, could be forced to comply with their investigation into the riots in the Capitol last year.

The Wyoming Republican told CNN’s State of the Union that her committee is “fully willing to consider a subpoena for Thomas” if talks with her legal team don’t go through.

“The committee is in discussion with its counsel,” Cheney said. “We hope she agrees to come in voluntarily.”

She indicated that the committee would be reluctant to take such an explosive step now – but could in the future. It comes days after Cheney revealed more hearings would be scheduled for September at the end of the set this summer pack on Thursday.

“I hope it doesn’t come to that,” Cheney said of the subpoena.

“We have certainly spoken to a number of people who are in the same situation when it comes to the discussion she had.”

Text messages held by the commission show Thomas pressuring members of Donald Trump’s inner circle to investigate his claims that the 2020 election was rigged, multiple outlets have reported.

The Jan. 6 commission is in talks with Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas attorneys, said Rep. Liz Cheney:

She vouched for “Kraken” attorney Sidney Powell, whose ideas were so extreme that Trump and his other attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis cut ties with her.

Thomas also exchanged messages with John Eastman, known for writing a legal memo stating that then Vice President Mike Pence could unilaterally reverse the election, according to the Washington Post.

And the longtime Republican agent has also had private meetings with Trump along with her husband — who, after Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement last month, is now the longest-serving Supreme Court attorney.

The release of the messages sparked calls from the left for Clarence Thomas to abstain from election-related matters and even be removed from the bench.

He was the lone dissident when the Supreme Court ruled that Trump could not withhold documents from the Jan. 6 commission, a vote that has since set ethical alarm bells ringing.

Her role in spreading lies about Trump’s election fraud has brought her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, under ethical scrutiny.

Thomas’ involvement with the panel, as Cheney revealed on Sunday, is a relatively recent development in the 18 months it has been investigating the Capitol riot.

In May, committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told CBS News they didn’t want to sue Thomas.

“She wasn’t really the center of the wider commission’s work…She happens to be the wife of a Supreme Court justice,” Thompson said at the time.

If Thomas somehow obeys the committee, it could provide important insights for the next set of hearings — which Cheney announced at the end of the panel’s last set.

“Even as we enter our ninth hearing, we still have considerably more to do. We have a lot more evidence to share with the American people, and more to collect,” Cheney said Thursday.

“So our committee will spend August seeking new information on multiple fronts before convening further hearings in September.”