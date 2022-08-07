Liz Cheney Is Ready to Lose. But She’s Not Ready to Quit.

What’s even more puzzling than her scheme is why Ms. Cheney, who has raised more than $13 million, hasn’t put more money into the race, especially in the beginning when she had the chance to define Ms. Hageman. Ms. Cheney had spent about half of her war treasury in early July, sparking speculation that she was saving money for future efforts against Mr. Trump.

Ms. Cheney stopped attending House Republican meetings a long time ago. When in the Capitol, she spends much of her time with the Democrats on the Jan. 6 panel and often goes to the Lindy Boggs Room, the reception room for female lawmakers, rather than to the floor of the House. with the male-dominated House GOP conference. Some members of the Jan. 6 panel have been struck by how often her Zoom background is her home in suburban Virginia.

In Washington, even some Republicans who are also eager to get on with Mr. Trump are questioning Ms. Cheney’s decision to openly go to war against her own party. She is limiting her future influence, they claim.

“It depends on whether you want to go out in a blaze of glory and be ineffective or if you want to try to be effective,” said Texas Senator John Cornyn, who has his own future leadership aspirations. “I respect her, but I wouldn’t have made the same choice.”

Ms. Cheney is aware that the Jan. 6 inquiry, with its prime-time hearings, is viewed by critics as an opportunity to draw attention. She has turned down a number of opportunities that could have helped her aspirations, most notably proposals from documentary filmmakers.

Yet, to her skeptics at home, Ms. Cheney’s attacks on Mr. Trump have revived lingering questions about her ties to the state and sparked fears that she’s gone to Washington and taken over the opposition, shattering voters’ political views. which gave her and her father their start in electoral politics.