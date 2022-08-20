Liz Cheney indicates it’s still a possibility the Jan. 6 Committee will ask Trump to testify

<!–

GOP Representative Liz Cheney told ABC News, Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl that it is still a possibility that the Jan. 6 commission will have former President Donald Trump testify, and promised that his interaction with the commission would be “under oath.” to be.

Cheney appeared on a preview of ABC’s Sunday edition This weekwhere she was clearly asked about Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence being asked to testify.

Cheney, who serves as vice chair of the Jan. 6 Select Committee investigating the Capitol attack, said Pence has said he would consider testifying.

Karl then asked Cheney, “What about Trump?” and she indicated that it remains a possibility.

‘I don’t want to make any announcements about that this morning. So let’s leave it at that,” she said.

When she insisted, Cheney said she didn’t want to “run ahead of the committee,” but promised that all interactions with Trump would be under oath.

‘Yes. I mean, I don’t want to — again, I don’t want to get into committee deliberations about that,” Cheney told Karl. “I think it’s very important, as I said in the first hearing or the second hearing, you know, his interactions with our committee will be under oath.”

Cheney also told Karl that she still indicated to Pence earlier this week that he would consider testifying in the near future. She added that talks with his legal team are underway.

“I hope he will understand how important it is for the American people to know every aspect of the truth about what happened that day,” Cheney said.

“Look, he played a crucial role on January 6. If he had succumbed to the pressure Donald Trump put on him, we would have had a much worse constitutional crisis,” Cheney added.

“And I think he’s clearly, as he said, concerned about executive privileges, which I have tremendous respect for. I think it’s, you know, a hugely important constitutional issue in terms of separation of powers.’

She continued, “I believe in executive privilege. I think it matters. But I also think that when the country has gone through something, no matter how serious it was, anyone who has information has a duty to come forward. So I hope he will.’