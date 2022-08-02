Liz Cheney GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman mocks ‘Hollywood’ endorsement from Kevin Costner

Harriet Hageman runs in Wyoming’s August 16 Republican primary to overthrow Rep. To fire Liz Cheney, the state’s sole legislator in the House of Representatives

Rep. Liz Cheney’s Republican opponent Harriet Hageman criticized the “Hollywood” endorsement of Kevin Costner’s Wyoming congresswoman on Tuesday, just two weeks before their heated race comes to an end.

Hageman is an attorney whose bid to remove Cheney as Wyoming’s sole legislator in the House of Representatives has been backed by Donald Trump.

The former president’s approval was enough to send Hageman skyrocketing to the top of the Wyoming GOP voter polls.

On the other hand, Cheney’s prominent role on the House Jan. 6 committee has earned her bipartisan and high-profile accolades — fueling her critics’ accusations that former Vice President Dick Cheney’s daughter is out of touch with her local voters. and is more concerned with the ins and outs of Washington than Wyoming.

That perception was further fueled by Cheney’s endorsement of Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Costner, Hageman suggested to DailyMail.com when asked for her reaction to the news.

“Yellowstone is a good show, but Kevin Costner is a so-called rancher in a Hollywood production primarily shot in Montana, not Wyoming,” Hageman said, referring to the show starring Costner.

“And I bet if he had to work one day at a real ranch, he’d call his agent and get him out of there.

She added, “I will take the support of the people of Wyoming any day of the week for a liberal actor who voted for Joe Biden.”

Cheney revealed the endorsement on Twitter, where she posted a photo of Costner wearing a black cowboy hat and t-shirt that reads “I’m for Liz Cheney.”

“Real men put country before party,” the legislator wrote.

Hageman’s political adviser Tim Murtaugh retweeted the image wearing the actor’s shirt instead of saying, “I’m for Liz Cheney leaving office.”

Murtaugh captioned: “This is better.”

Hageman’s campaign for Congress was largely centered on her own roots in Wyoming.

She grew up on a ranch in the state that was and is run by her family.

Hageman led Cheney by more than 20 points in a late July poll by the Casper-Star Tribune and Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy.

The challenger had a 52 percent majority in the survey, while only 30 percent of people supported Cheney. Eleven percent said they were undecided.

It seems that Hageman’s message is also resonating with Trump supporters in Wyoming.

At a Save America rally in Casper earlier this year, the former gubernatorial candidate was welcomed on stage just as enthusiastically as the former president.

And Wyoming voters told DailyMail.com ahead of that May 28 meeting that they felt Cheney had “lost his way.”

“I’m going to support Hageman,” a man named Ed who was having breakfast at Johnny J’s Diner told DailyMail.com.

“I’m pretty disappointed with Liz Cheney’s whole, pretty much everything that’s going on. She seems to have lost her way a bit. And I don’t know if, I think it’s an aversion to Trump or something. I don’t know. She just doesn’t seem American to me.’

His wife Liz said she also supported Hageman, “not because of Trump.”

“I vote because I don’t believe in Liz Cheney,” she said.

Trump put Cheney on his list of political enemies when she voted to impeach him over last year’s Capitol riots.

Four out of 10 House Republicans who voted to remove Trump have already announced their retirement.

Three will face Trump-backed primary challengers on Tuesday.

Another, Rep. South Carolina’s Tom Rice lost his reelection bid to Trump-backed state politician Russell Fry.

Voters will go to the polls on August 16 in the race of Cheney and Hageman.