Liz Cheney embraces her role in the Jan. 6 investigation in a closing campaign ad.

Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney highlights her role as the top Republican on the Jan. 6 committee in a closing ad for her nearly doomed reelection campaign, as polls show her Trump-backed opponent, Harriet Hageman, just five days before the primaries.

But the almost two and a half minutes ad released online thursday appeared that targeted a national audience as much as the Republican primary voters in Wyoming who wanted to know the fate of Mrs. Cheney, the the only member of the House of the state.

“The lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen is insidious,” Ms Cheney said as the ad opened. “It preys on those who love their country. It is a door that Donald Trump opened to manipulate Americans into giving up their principles, sacrificing their freedom, justifying violence, ignoring the rulings of our courts and the rule of law.”