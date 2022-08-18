Liz Cheney DID leave a message conceding to Harriet Hageman after her primary loss despite dispute

<!–

Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney’s campaign disproved primary winner Harriet Hageman’s claim that there was no concession at the end of their controversial race for the sole House of Representatives seat in Wyoming.

Hageman claimed during a live interview on Wednesday night that Cheney left only “a very brief two-second voicemail” failing to acknowledge her loss.

But the ousted Donald Trump critic’s campaign gave Politico an audio recording purporting to show Cheney leaving a much longer message on her opponent’s phone.

The recording appears to begin with an employee telling Cheney that the Associated Press has declared Hageman the winner.

“Hi Harriet, Liz Cheney is calling. It’s about 8:13 a.m. on Tuesday the 16th. I’m calling to concede the election and congratulate you on the win. Thank you. Bye bye,’ you hear the congressman say.

Shortly after Politico published Cheney’s recording, it reportedly shared a recording from Hageman’s campaign supporting the Republican attorney’s account.

A 23-second video clip showing Hageman’s phone played a message that, though muffled, sounded like the words “Hi Harriet.”

In the blurry video, Liz Cheney’s name appeared to be on Hageman’s phone, with the abbreviation for August also briefly visible.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney lost her primary race Tuesday night to Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman

HAGEMAN’s campaign sent me its own video showing the voicemail only got “Howdy Harriet”. The voicemail had more time, but that’s all the audio that got through to Hageman. There may be technical/mobile service issues over Cheney’s concession message pic.twitter.com/JTtICQ7eXi — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) August 18, 2022

Just hours before the footage was posted to Twitter early Thursday morning, Hageman told Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “There was no call.”

While I was going in and getting ready to give my thank you speech last night and having just arrived at the guard party, she called and left a very short two second message on my mobile.

‘That’s the magnitude of it. I’ve had no other contact with Liz Cheney, she just made that one attempt, and all she said was “Hello Harriet” and that was the end,” Hageman said.

“So she didn’t call me to discuss a concession or anything else with me. it was just that one phone call. Of course I was extremely busy with family and friends.’

Politico notes that there may have been technical issues at play, though the full picture behind the discrepancy is unclear.

Hageman told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday night that she has heard nothing about any concession from Cheney

DailyMail.com has reached out to both Hageman and Cheney’s campaigns for further comment.

The three-term congresswoman lost her seat as the major representative of the Wyoming House on Tuesday night, with Republican voters instead choosing Hageman to advance to the November midterms in the scarlet state.

She got less than half of the votes Hageman won, and only two of Wyoming’s 23 counties.

Cheney’s rising star within the House GOP derailed when she broke from her party to criticize Trump.

Her colleagues further banned her after she played a leading role as vice president on the House selection committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

For that work, she was censored by the Republican National Committee, renounced by the Wyoming GOP, and lost her role as House GOP Conference Chair to pro-Trump Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Hageman, whose only previous political experience is a failed 2018 governorship candidacy, shot to the forefront of the race with Trump’s endorsement.

She also gained the support of Cheney’s future former colleagues in the House, many of whom still align with Trump.

Cheney, on the other hand, was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president over the Capitol riots.

Only two of them survived the primary races to continue through November. Four, including Cheney, lost to Trump-backed challengers. Four others are retiring.

The Wyoming conservative’s next step is to launch a political vehicle dedicated to strengthening anti-Trump Republican values ​​and preventing the former president from returning to the White House.

To do that, campaign files show that Cheney turned her campaign finance for the House into a political action committee, which could also be used as her fundraiser if Cheney decides to run for president in 2024.