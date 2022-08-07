Liz Cheney calls DeSantis a ‘dangerous’ 2024 candidate as GOP Senator avoids saying he’ll back Trump

GOP Rep. Wyoming’s Liz Cheney said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ resemblance to Donald Trump would make him a “dangerous” presidential candidate by 2024.

In an interview with the New York Timesthe conservative Trump critic said she could support a Republican candidate — but not one who dished out the ex-president’s allegations of election fraud.

She couldn’t support DeSantis either, Cheney suggested, despite the GOP governor’s skyrocketing popularity over his opposition to the Biden administration over COVID-19 mandates and legislation that Democrats have described as anti-LGBTQ.

“I think Ron DeSantis has almost completely aligned himself with Donald Trump, and I think that’s very dangerous,” she said.

Cheney added that she would “find it very difficult” to support DeSantis.

Both DeSantis and Trump — as well as Cheney himself — have suggested they consider moving to higher office in 2024.

But the former president was the most outspoken of the trio, hinting at almost every public appearance that he’s been seriously considering a third campaign.

He even teased that he could announce a decision before the November midterm elections — a move that seems to make GOP lawmakers nervous.

And according to South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds, it would play into the hands of Democrats just as voters go to the polls to decide which party will control Congress during the second half of President Joe Biden’s term.

“Democrats at this point would like to see President Trump announce before 2022,” Rounds said on ABC News’ This Week on Sunday.

“I think the reason why is because they would like that to distract attention from the 2022 election and the candidates they have.”

He claimed Biden’s low approval — who is just 37 percent, according to a new ABC/Ipsos poll — is prompting the president’s party to change the narrative.

And the other thing here is that right now with President Biden as far under water as what he is, their principles, their problems, the fact that inflation is over 9 percent, GDP is falling, I think that this is a good time for them to try and look at other things to talk about,” Rounds said.

Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas on Saturday night, Trump praised his claimed victories and told the crowd, “Maybe we should do it again.”

As in previous years, the ex-president also dominated a straw poll of attendees asking for their thoughts on 2024.

Without Trump in the mix, DeSantis got 65 percent of the support and finished dozens of points ahead of Senator Ted Cruz, who was in second place, who had 6 percent.

Meanwhile, South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds, also a Republican, did not say on Sunday whether he would support Donald Trump in 2024.

Roundups on Sunday would not commit to support Trump in 2024, but neither did they speak out against the ex-president.

“In this particular case, I’m going to focus on the 2022 election. We’ve got to win that back,” the South Dakota Republican said.

He anticipated a ‘wide open field’ of candidates in the foreground.

“I’ll keep my powder dry for the 2024 run. Let’s see who else comes,” Rounds said.

Cheney herself has also rhetorically indicated that she wants to appeal to a wider field of supporters.

She is likely to lose her seat as Wyoming’s sole legislator in the House of Representatives next week, but isn’t ruling out a bid for the presidency in 2024.

The conservative lawmaker is taking on a Trump-backed primary challenger after her vote to impeach the ex-president over the US Capitol attack sparked his anger.

Multiple polls suggest Cheney’s opponent Harriet Hageman will sail to an easy win. The Wyoming GOP backs Hageman after Cheney’s eviction, as do House Republican leaders.

But her anti-Trump rhetoric and leadership as vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee has already won Cheney the support of the entire aisle.

And she’s delved into it in an effort to connect with voters across the country, her New York Times interview suggests.

Cheney told the outlet that Wyoming moms are looking for “someone competent” to lead.

She also sided more closely with moderate Democrats with a history of service in US national security than fringe members of her own party.

“I’d much rather serve with Mikie Sherrill and Chrissy Houlahan and Elissa Slotkin than with Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, although I certainly have major differences in substance with the Democratic women I just mentioned,” Cheney said.

“But they love this country, they do their homework and they’re people trying to do the right thing for the country.”